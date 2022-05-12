PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Steelers will open their 2022 campaign at the home of this past season’s AFC champions, marking the eighth straight season that the Steelers have kicked off on the road.
The NFL announced on Thursday that Pittsburgh will face the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. on Sept. 11, at Paul Brown Stadium to start their 17-game slate.
The Steelers will play the first of their eight home games the following week when the New England Patriots visit Heinz Field on Sept. 18 for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
Week 3 marks the first of five primetime games for Pittsburgh, but the Steelers’ only Thursday night game, when they travel to Cleveland on Sept. 22.
All five of Pittsburgh’s October games will be played on Sundays with the Steelers hosting the New York Jets at 1 p.m. on Oct. 2, traveling to face the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. on Oct. 9. The Steelers return home on Oct. 16 to welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for an early-afternoon start.
A Sunday night game at the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 23 and a 1 p.m. kickoff at the cross-state rival Philadelphia Eagles close the month and will send the Steelers into their Week 9 bye.
Nov. 13 (New Orleans) and Nov. 20 (Cincinnati) will see the Steelers play at home with the Saints game set for 1 p.m. and the Bengals clash kicking off at 8:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh’s lone Monday night game follows on Nov. 28, when the Steelers travel to face the Indianapolis Colts.
The Steelers’ December stretch will see Pittsburgh travel to the Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. on Dec. 4), host the Baltimore Ravens (Dec. 11, 1 p.m.), visit the Carolina Panthers (Dec. 18, 1 p.m.) and host the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve, with an 8:15 p.m. kickoff.
The Steelers close the regular season with two January games, playing at Baltimore on at 1 p.m. on Jan. 1. Then Pittsburgh’s Week 18 game – against Cleveland at home – will be played on either Jan. 7 or 8 with a time to be announced.
Pittsburgh’s preseason schedule was also announced Thursday with the Seattle Seahawks traveling to Heinz Field on Aug. 13 for a 7 p.m. start. The Steelers play at Jacksonville on Aug. 20, also kicking off at 7 p.m. against the Jaguars. The team’s final preseason game – a home contest against the Detroit Lions – will be played at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 28.
