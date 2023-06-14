PITTSBURGH – As a rookie, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had a small area in the team meeting room where he would sit and watch film. Now that he’s the starter and entering his second year, Pickett has leveled up to having an office.
“There’s an extra office. It’s up there on the same floor as the coaches where there’s a couple computers set up there,” Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan said on the second day of the team’s mandatory minicamp on Wednesday.
Pickett isn’t alone in the office as a prominent defensive player often joins him in watching film.
“I know Minkah (Fitzpatrick) comes up there,” Sullivan said. “They have a chance to go up there and do extra work. That’s great. That’s what you want your leaders to do.”
Pickett is enjoying having more space and getting to learn from the three-time All-Pro safety Fitzpatrick.
“It’s been great,” Pickett said. “Now Mink’s in there with me, so a lot of times I’m sitting there with him asking him questions and stuff. He’s the best in the league, I think, at his position and he’s a hell of a player, so to be able to sit there with him and kind of pick his brain on what he sees and how he acts in the secondary helps me out there in practice kind of play a little faster and translate over to the game.”
Pickett’s improvements
All eyes will be on Pickett as he begins his first full NFL season as a starter. It’s expected that Pickett will make a leap in Year 2 after having a full offseason getting first-team reps throughout organized team activities (OTAs), minicamp and training camp.
Sullivan says he’s already seen improvements from Pickett.
“I think his offseason, he's done a great job in terms of just a level of understanding of the big picture of what we're trying to do on every specific play," Sullivan said. "Where his eyes need to be. Having a sense of who some of his teammates are, what are some of the strengths and weaknesses of a particular player running certain concepts."
Sullivan added that Pickett’s decision-making has been sound and he’s continued to excel at extending plays.
“He's also done a really good job extending plays," Sullivan said. "We saw some of that last year on game tape, but he's picked up right where he's left off. He’s decisive. His body language, the speed with which he leaves the pocket signals to those receivers, 'Hey, this is a new play. This is a scramble drill and everyone's going to certain spots.' We’ve done quite a bit of this out here.
“His ability to be accurate on the move is really impressive.”
Offensive coordinator Matt Canada also had only good things to say about Pickett.
“He’s seeing things, playing fast, getting some time in with the guys,” Canada said. “I think Kenny had a very good spring and I’m excited about where he is.”
Secret weapons?
With the addition of tight end Darnell Washington in this year’s draft, the offense now has multiple chess pieces that can be moved around to create mismatches. Washington will certainly be used to block, but can also be a threat in the passing game – particularly in the red zone, where his 6-foot-7 frame provides a big target for Pickett.
“(Washington’s) a tremendous blocker, but he can make some plays in the pass game as well, and I do think he creates some matchup issues,” Canada said.
Second-year tight end Connor Heyward may also be looking at an expanded role this fall. Heyward played running back, H-back and tight end during his time at Michigan State. He’s currently listed as a tight end/fullback on the Steelers roster.
“What is he? That’s the questions everybody has. (When) somebody figures it out, let me know,” Canada said with a smile. “He’s good at a lot of different things, which is a benefit for us.”
Canada envisions Heyward could also cause mismatches against opposing defenses.
“Who are you putting on Connor?” Canada said. “Then what can we do being able to do different things based on what (the defense) is giving us. Connor is a unique talent and we’re excited about him.”
Wide receiver Calvin Austin III could also bring a new facet to the offense. Austin missed all of his rookie season in 2022 with a foot injury that required surgery. Austin ran the 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and his speed is something that could be a game-breaker.
Canada says no one should be surprised about Austin if they saw what he did during 2022 training camp prior to his injury.
“We were all there at camp last year," Canada said. "What Calvin brings to the table and his unique skill set is something that I am excited about and I know our whole staff and organization is excited about."
Heyward, Austin and Washington all caught a number of passes from Pickett at Wednesday’s practice.
Pickett confirmed that he’s comfortable throwing to each of those three guys.
“I don’t think it’s a secret to anyone here why they’re playing really well," Pickett said. "Those guys all work really hard at it and they’re here every day working. They (run) crisp routes, where I need them to be, so I have a lot of faith in those guys to make plays.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.