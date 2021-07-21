Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams announced his retirement Wednesday after an eight-year career in the National Football League.
"Vince Williams notified us today that he will retire from the game of football," Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said. "We respect his decision and want to thank him for his time with us as he consistently showed great character and leadership in addition to his contributions on the field. We wish Vince and his family all the best."
Williams played in 14 regular-season games (14 starts) in 2020. He registered 70 tackles (47 solo), including 14 for loss, three sacks, four quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries. His 14 tackles for loss last season ranked fifth in the NFL.
Williams recorded two or more tackles for loss in the first three games of the 2020 season, and five games overall. His 12 tackles for loss were tied for the third most by any player over the first six games of a season since 1999. J.J. Watt (Houston, 2012, 15) and Von Miller (Denver, 2012, 13) were the only players with more tackles for loss over the first six games of a season since 1999.
Williams was originally drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round (206th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. In 121 career regular-season games (69 starts), Williams totaled 444 tackles, 48 tackles for loss, 43 quarterback hits, 20.5 sacks, five passes defensed, five fumble recoveries and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
Only 10 players from Williams' original draft class played in more NFL games over his career and all 10 players were drafted ahead of the sixth-rounder out of Florida State.
Other inside linebackers on the roster include converted safety Marcus Allen, 2019 first-round selection Devin Bush, 2019 sixth-round pick Ulysees Gilbert III, rookie fourth-round pick Buddy Johnson, Christian Kuntz, Tegray Scales and Robert Spillane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.