The Pittsburgh Steelers will play in four primetime games – including a pair of Thursday night contests – during the 2023 season as announced by the National Football League on Thursday.
The Steelers, 9-8 this past season, will open the campaign with a pair of home games, welcoming the San Francisco 49ers to kick off the season at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 with a Monday night contest against the Cleveland Browns kicking off a 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 18.
Pittsburgh will visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 24 in another primetime contest before taking on Houston at 1 p.m. on Oct. 1. The Steelers host Baltimore (1 p.m., Oct. 8) before taking a bye in Week 6. The team bounces back into action on Oct. 22 at the Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m.) before back-to-back-back home contests against AFC South foes Jacksonville (1 p.m, Oct. 29) and Tennessee (8:15 p.m., Nov. 2), and then NFC opponent Green Bay (1 p.m., Nov. 12).
The Steelers play five of their final eight games on the road, starting with a two-game Ohio swing at Cleveland (1 p.m., Nov. 18) and Cincinnati (1 p.m., Nov. 26). Arizona (1 p.m., Dec. 3) and New England (8:15 p.m., Dec. 7) visit Acrisure Stadium before the Steelers travel to Indianapolis for a Week 15 clash on a date and time to be determined.
Cincinnati comes to Pittsburgh in the Steelers’ final regular-season home game at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. Pittsburgh treks to Seattle for a 4:05 p.m. kickoff against the Seahawks on Dec. 31. A Week 18 trip to Baltimore to face the Ravens will be played at a date and time to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.