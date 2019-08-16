The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin the painful process of moving on following the death of wide receivers coach Darryl Drake. On Saturday, the Steelers host the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup of 1-0 squads.
Drake’s passing left the Steelers in mourning and the young group of receivers the 62-year-old led missing more than just a coach.
“It’s hard to get back to the game you love because he’s not out there telling you what to do, he’s not out there yelling,” Steelers receiver Ryan Switzer said. “So it’s hard. But it’s part of our profession, and it’s something we have to do. And something that Coach Drake would want us to do.”
First-round pick Devin Bush will get a chance to show his eye-opening debut – when the inside linebacker made 10 tackles against Tampa Bay – was a taste of things to come.
Second-year quarterback Mason Rudolph will get the start for the Steelers. The Oklahoma State product completed 5 of 8 passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns last Friday against Tampa Bay.
Fellow quarterback Joshua Dobbs also completed 5 of 8 passes for 85 yards, while adding 44 rushing yards on just two carries.
Pittsburgh rookie running back Benny Snell Jr. tallied 26 rushing yards on 13 carries in his professional debut.
Steelers wide receiver James Washington hauled in four passes for 84 yards and a touchdown last week.
The Chiefs head to Pittsburgh with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who completed 23 of 28 passes for 326 yards and six touchdowns in a victory at Pittsburgh last year, and the rest of their starters expected to play most of the first half. That includes a number of guys who have missed practice this week with an illness, such as wide receiver Sammy Watkins and defensive end Frank Clark.
Newly signed cornerback Morris Claiborne could also get on the field for the first time with Kansas City, even though he will be suspended the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.