The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Buffalo Bills in a matchup of 1-0 teams at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Acrisure Stadium in the second of three preseason games for each squad.
On Aug. 11, Pittsburgh dispatched Tampa Bay 27-17. The following day, Buffalo defeated Indianapolis 23-19 at home.
Saturday’s matchup can be viewed on KDKA or WTAJ.
Buffalo and Pittsburgh have met in the regular season in each of the previous four years.
The Bills have won three of the four meetings, including a 38-3 triumph in Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett’s first NFL start on Oct. 9.
Pittsburgh won the 2021 season opener 23-16 in Buffalo.
In Pittsburgh’s victory at Tampa Bay, quarterback Mason Rudolph completed 7 of 12 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. Pickett finished 6 of 7 for 70 yards and a 33-yard scoring strike to wide receiver George Pickens. Undrafted rookie Tanner Morgan went 5-for-8 with 36 yards and an interception. Mitch Trubisky finished 1 of 4 for 10 yards and an interception.
Second-year wide receiver Calvin Austin III hauled in two passes for 73 yards and a 67-yard touchdown from Rudolph. The speedy wideout from Memphis also supplied 23 rushing yards on two jet sweeps.
Steelers cornerback James Pierre led the defense with 10 tackles. Safety Trenton Thompson picked off a pass.
Rookie B.T. Potter made all five of his kicks, including two field goals. Braden Mann averaged 45.7 yards on six punts, including two that were downed inside the 20. Pittsburgh led 27-7 early in the fourth quarter.
Rookie offensive tackle Broderick Jones accrued a team-high 49 snaps in the preseason opener.
The No. 14 overall pick is from the University of Georgia, which has won the past two national titles. Fourth-round pick Nate Herbig compiled 11/2 sacks. Tight end Darnell Washington, a third-round selection from Georgia, hauled in a pass for nine yards. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr., the son of former Steelers outside linebacker Joey Porter, missed the preseason opener. Rookie defensive lineman Keeanu Benton left the game in Tampa due to an ankle injury in the second half.
Buffalo quarterback Matt Barkley completed 14 of 15 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Kyle Allen finished 8 of 15 for 122 yards and an interception. Starter Josh Allen did not play in the preseason opener.
Jordan Mims led the Bills with 23 rushing yards on seven carries. Both Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson hauled in three catches for 42 yards.
Former University of Pittsburgh safety Damar Hamlin made three solo tackles in his first game action since he went into cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati.
Fellow Pitt product Dane Jackson picked off Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and returned it 20 yards on Aug. 12.
Both Pitt defensive backs are expected to have plenty of family and friends in attendance at Saturday’s game in the same stadium where they played their home college contests.
Buffalo’s draft class includes tight end Dalton Kincaid, guard O’Cyrus Torrence, linebacker Dorian Williams and wide receiver Justin Shorter, a Penn State transfer.
