PITTSBURGH – Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was brutally honest regarding his team’s 30-7 season-opening loss at home on Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers.
“It was a stinker,” Tomlin said. “We stunk up the joint, myself included first and foremost.”
While the Steelers didn’t look good in any facet of the game with issues on offense, defense and special teams, the biggest news to come out of Tomlin’s weekly press conference on Tuesday concerned the health of one of the team’s star players. Tomlin confirmed that defensive lineman Cam Heyward needs surgery following a groin injury sustained in the 49ers game.
Heyward will be out for an extended period of time, though Tomlin didn’t put a timeline on it, saying the team would know more about the extent of the injury following the surgery.
“Obviously, losing Cam is significant, but that’s what team is about,” Tomlin said. “Replacing Cam is not a one-man job. It is a multiple man job and a coach’s job, because it changes your schematics when you lose significant players.”
Losing Heyward will be felt on the field – he’s a three-time first-team All-Pro – but it will also be felt off the field.
Heyward is the leader in the locker room and was voted a team captain for the ninth consecutive season.
Tomlin thinks Heyward will continue to be around the team despite his injury.
“Cam is not the type of guy who moves away from his teammates whether he’s participating or not,” Tomlin said. “Some of the intangible things, some of the things that you get day to day outside the white lines, we’ll still receive the benefit of that. Make no mistake, there’s enough for us to do replacing his tangible contributions; his play, his presence and so forth.”
The Steelers will also be without an important player on the other side of the ball, as wide receiver Diontae Johnson will also miss at least next Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns due to a hamstring injury. Tomlin said the team is awaiting further testing that will give them a clearer picture of how much time Johnson might miss.
Tomlin said young defensive linemen such as DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk and Keeanu Benton will all have to step up in Heyward’s absence. Armon Watts, who was inactive for the 49ers game, is also under consideration to get game reps.
Wide receiver Allen Robinson II, who played primarily in the slot, may see more action with Johnson out.
“It’s a reasonable expectation that (Robinson’s) role might grow due to the game circumstances, particularly if you’re down a significant contributor like Diontae,” Tomlin said.
Robinson, who was acquired in the offseason in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, led the Steelers with 64 receiving yards against the 49ers.
Wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, who was inactive for Sunday’s game, will likely be active for Monday’s game against the Browns.
Several other players suffered injuries against the 49ers, but Tomlin is “optimistic” about them being able to play against the Browns, especially because the team has an extra day for those guys to get healthy. Right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor is in the concussion protocol, while tight end Pat Freiermuth sustained a chest injury, but was able to re-enter Sunday’s game.
Tomlin said Freiermuth, right guard James Daniels and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi may all be limited in practice early in the week. Tomlin said Daniels and Ogunjobi both have “bumps and bruises.”
Kenny Pickett’s health and play
Quarterback Kenny Pickett was sacked on the third offensive play of the 49ers game and was thrown to the ground with his helmet appearing to bounce off the grass. There was speculation that Pickett could have sustained a concussion on the play, but Tomlin said that was not the case.
“There was no hesitancy from the independent medical experts and so forth,” Tomlin said. “(Pickett) didn’t express any symptoms relative to that play.”
Pickett struggled against the 49ers, never looking comfortable on the field. While he completed 67% of his passes, he threw two interceptions and posted a quarterback rating of just 68.4. He was also sacked five times.
Tomlin expects his young quarterback to bounce back because of his commitment to the game.
“There’s football justice, when you work at it, man, you generally get good things that come out of it,” Tomlin said. “This is a guy that’s fully committed. This is a guy that works his tail off and largely man, those guys create their own fortune.”
Rookie roles will continue to grow
Most of the Steelers highly touted draft picks did not see much playing time against the 49ers, but Tomlin says they’re all performing well and will see more action as the season goes on.
“We dipped their toes in the water in Week 1,” Tomlin said. “We tried to have limited roles in an effort to control what it is that they were preparing for. You should expect their contributions to continue to grow, whether it’s Broderick (Jones), Joey (Porter), Benton, Darnell Washington, (Nick) Herbig.”
The Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns at 8:15 p.m. Monday.
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pittsburgh sports for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
