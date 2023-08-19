PITTSBURGH – When Franco Harris was selected No. 13 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1972 NFL Draft, he didn’t go out and buy a new car.
According to Rocky Bleier, Harris’ longtime partner in the Steelers backfield, he didn’t even own a car for the entirety of his rookie season. Instead, Harris relied on public transportation or got rides from his teammates.
“Franco did not have car,” Bleier recounted on Saturday evening. “The responsibility fell on our shoulders. He was a man that took the bus – a (first-round) draft choice – to practice. Or we had to pick him up, or we had to take him home or he would call us.”
Luckily, Harris rushed for over 1,000 yards that season and earned NFL rookie of the year honors – and his own vehicle.
“He got a car – free – as rookie of the year,” Bleier said with a chuckle.
Bleier was on hand at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday evening as the team unveiled the permanent display of Harris’ retired jersey in a ceremony prior to the Steelers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. The display is located inside the FedEx Great Hall on the first level of the stadium concourse.
Harris’ No. 32 was retired on Dec. 24, just the third time in Steelers history that the team has retired a number. Harris is the first offensive player to have a number retired, joining defensive tackles Ernie Stautner (70) and Joe Greene (75).
Harris passed away at the age of 72 on Dec. 21, just two days before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. In the famous 1972 postseason game, the rookie running back scooped up a deflected ball just inches from the ground and ran for in a touchdown to give the Steelers a 13-7 victory over the Oakland Raiders, the first playoff win in Steelers franchise history.
It is widely considered the greatest play in NFL history.
The Steelers officially retired Harris’ number at halftime of the team’s Christmas Eve game against the Raiders in a ceremony attended by Harris’ wife, Dana, and son, Dok.
Dana Harris also spoke at the ceremony with her son by her side.
“Franco got up every morning and embraced it with hope, kindness and gentleness,” Dana Harris said.
She recognized his former teammates, several of whom were in attendance, as well as owner Art Rooney II and the fans who had congregated to watch the ceremony.
“I want to thank (the fans) for coming here tonight," Dana Harris said. "It really means a lot. Franco would be grinning from ear to ear.”
She also mentioned his connection to the Pittsburgh community, where he resided for the final 50 years of his life.
“As I look out here, I can’t imagine anyone here tonight has not been touched by him in some way, shape or form,” Dana Harris said. “I want you to remember something about Franco that most of us can’t do. He saw everyone. He saw people in the street. He saw people down on their luck. He saw people in the burn unit at hospitals. He looked at them. He touched them. He was there for them.
“Please, in your hearts, keep him there. To Dok and I, he is still here. He’s everywhere.”
