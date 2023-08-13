LATROBE – When the Pittsburgh Steelers got back to practice on Sunday, rookie offensive tackle Broderick Jones found himself lining up against a fellow rookie, outside linebacker Nick Herbig.
While it afforded Jones the opportunity to show his skills opposite a speedy edge rusher, the first-round pick from Georgia was just excited to face the man he’s been sharing a dorm room with during the team’s training camp at St. Vincent College.
“I love going against Nick just because that’s my roommate,” Jones said. “We sit down at the end of the night and watch our little clips, when we go against each other and we’re always just talking smack to each other. So it’s a good rivalry between us. I love him to death. I love the way he plays.
“He plays with passion. Every time I get to go up against him, it’s always a good battle.”
Jones saw plenty of playing time in the Steelers first preseason game in Tampa Bay on Friday night, something coach Mike Tomlin said was by design following the game. Though Jones allowed a sack of Tanner Morgan, Tomlin said he was impressed with Jones’ demeanor and liked how the rookie finished.
Jones had a similar assessment of his play in his first NFL game.
“I think I played well for the most part. A couple of plays I wish I had back,” Jones said.
The team and fans also got a good look at rookie offensive lineman Spencer Anderson, a seventh-round draft pick in Friday’s game.
Anderson entered the game playing right guard initially before moving to right tackle and left guard. He further showed off his versatility by taking reps at left tackle on Sunday.
Anderson started at all five line positions while playing college ball at Maryland. As a freshman, he was determined to play tackle, but when a coach suggested he move inside, he quickly learned how being versatile could help him play more.
“I don’t want to come out of the games, so (I was) just sharpening my toolbox, being wherever the team needs me,” Anderson said. “A good quote I was taught my freshman year was, ‘get out of yourself and get into the team.’ That’s just how I look at it.”
Anderson said he wouldn’t mind playing just one position, but will play wherever the team needs him.
“I’m going to just keep my feet hot and be ready for whatever’s next,” he said.
Anderson made five starts at center during his time at Maryland, though not since his junior year. He says he’s snapped the ball during install periods, though he has yet to take any reps at center during team drills.
Jones said Anderson playing so many different positions at the NFL level will be tough, but believes it will be beneficial to him.
“That’s going to take him a long way in the long run, just being a utility player like that. There’s not that many in the league,” Jones said. “Being able to bounce around at the line of scrimmage like that is huge. It’s a big asset, so it’s going to be big for him.”
Jones had a solid practice on Sunday and was a fan favorite, signing autographs for at least 30 minutes following Sunday’s practice. Seeing the fan reaction at training camp has him amped up for his first game in front of a home crowd at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday evening.
“Man, it’s fun. To see how many fans come out here just to watch us practice – I’m just excited to see what game day’s going to look like,” Jones said.
Injury news:
• Nick Herbig went down with a shoulder injury in Sunday’s practice and will be evaluated further.
• Rookie defensive tackle Keeanu Benton left Friday evening’s game with an ankle injury that Tomlin categorized on Sunday as “day-to-day.” Benton watched practice from the sidelines but did not appear to have a noticeable limp.
• Cam Heyward missed practice with an illness.
• Larry Ogunjobi did not practice and was seen with a walking boot on his right foot.
• Safeties Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal took part in team drills on Sunday.
Both have been injured for much of training camp – Kazee with an ankle, Neal with an undisclosed injury – and both missed Friday’s game. Kazee said he’s at “probably 105%” and hopes to play against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pittsburgh sports for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
