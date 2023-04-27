PITTSBURGH – Offensive tackle Broderick Jones became the newest member of the Pittsburgh Steelers when the team selected him at No. 14 overall in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night.
In the team’s first draft under General Manager Omar Khan, the Steelers traded up three spots with the New England Patriots in order to snag the University of Georgia product.
Pittsburgh was widely thought to be targeting a tackle with its first-round pick to shore up the offensive line and protect second year quarterback Kenny Pickett, who sustained two concussions in an eight-week span as a rookie. Both left tackle Dan Moore and right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor are under contract for the 2023 season.
“We’re excited about getting him in the fold and teaching him and letting them sort themselves out,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “In terms of the division of labor, who’s going to do what, those will be decided in the team developmental process. Make no mistake, we’re excited about having a young man with his talent.”
According to ESPN Stats and Info, Jones dd not allow a sack in 445 pass plays at left tackle in 2022, the most in the Southeast Conference.
Jones talked to the media on a conference call after being selected on Thursday evening. He said he had no indication that the Steelers might take him, but he was happy they did.
“I like the Steelers a lot,” Jones said. “I rock with Coach Mike Tomlin a whole bunch. I feel like he understands me.
“I’m just ready to get down to Pittsburgh and continue to grow and continue to be the best person I am.”
The trade with New England happened after the Chicago Bears selected offensive tackle Darnell Wright of Tennessee with pick No. 10 and the Tennessee Titans selected tackle Peter Skoronski of Northwestern at No. 11. Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson Jr. was selected by the Arizona Cardinals at No. 6.
“Broderick was a player that we had identified to be a great addition to our team," Khan said. "When we saw how the draft was going and he was still sitting there, we started to make some phone calls to see if there was an opportunity to trade up and get him. I love his athleticism, love the upside with him. We got off the phone with him and he was really excited.”
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Lithonia, Georgia, native started at left tackle in all 15 games in 2022 for Georgia’s national championship team. He played in every game in the Bulldogs’ 2021 national championship season, starting the final four at left tackle.
While Jones hasn’t had much starting experience, Tomlin says he wasn’t just drafted for his potential.
“He’s got big-time upside, but I’d also say he’s a good player right now,” Tomlin said.
The Steelers talked with Jones at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in early March before traveling to Athens, Georgia for his pro day on March 15.
“We’re excited about him, really in every step of the process,” Tomlin said. “We had dinner with him the night before his pro day, had the chance to spend time with him in his environment.”
Jones had been on the Steelers radar for the past year, when Tomlin asked some of his college teammates who were draft eligible last year who to watch out for in this year’s class.
“It was interesting. I was in Athens a year ago and took a group of his former teammates out 12 months ago and I said, give me a name that we're gonna be back for in 12 months, and universally Broderick’s name was the guy's name that we got 12 months ago,” Tomlin said. “That was the first time I really heard his name and after investigating, I see why they held him in such high regard.”
The move to draft Jones carries on a tradition established by Tomlin and former General Manager Kevin Colbert. In regards to their first-round pick, the Steelers attend their pro day and have them in for a pre-draft visit.
Following his pre-draft visit in Pittsburgh, Jones had nothing but positive feelings towards the Steelers.
“I felt like I was at home,” Jones said. “I felt like I was in Georgia. The energy was there.
“At the end of the day, I was in love with the Steelers when I left and I became one.”
Jones says he has a “great relationship” with Steelers wide receiver and his former Georgia teammate George Pickens, who was drafted by the Steelers in the 2022 second round.
This is the third straight year the Steelers have used a first-round pick on an offensive player after selecting Pickett at No. 20 in 2022 and running back Najee Harris at No. 24 in 2021.
Jones says he doesn’t know much about Pickett or Harris, but says he can tell they’re both “dogs.”
“I know both are great dudes through just watching the interviews and seeing them on social media and stuff,” Jones said. “Najee, we played against him (when he was at Alabama) my freshman year. I wasn’t able to go, but just watching him, he’s a dog. Kenny Pickett’s a dog.
“That’s all Pittsburgh is. Pittsburgh breeds dogs and I believe that’s why they picked me.”
The NFL draft continues at 7 p.m. Friday evening with Rounds 2 and 3. The Steelers hold the first pick in the second round (No. 32) as they acquired the selection from the Chicago Bears in a trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool.
