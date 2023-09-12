The Pittsburgh Steelers say it's far too early to panic after a lopsided loss to San Francisco in the season opener. The Steelers fell behind by 20 points in the first half and never recovered on their way to a 30-7 setback. Second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett struggled, throwing a pair of interceptions and failing to make the kind of big plays downfield the Steelers say is an important part of their plan in 2023. Pittsburgh hosts Cleveland on "Monday Night Football" in Week 2.