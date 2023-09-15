PITTSBURGH – When an NFL offense is held to just seven points in a game, it’s never just one person’s fault.
That’s certainly true for the Pittsburgh Steelers who were held to just one touchdown in their opening game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Since the Steelers loss on Sunday, everyone has had an opinion on who’s really to blame. Fingers have been pointed at offensive coordinator Matt Canada for predictable play calling, for abandoning the run too early, and a scheme many find to be too simplistic for the NFL.
Quarterback Kenny Pickett has also felt the heat after looking hesitant and being inaccurate. His overall completion percentage – 67.3 – doesn’t look bad, but he was 12 of 20 for just 61 yards at halftime. Many of his passes were off the mark and he threw two awful interceptions.
Both Pickett and Canada deserve blame for what went wrong against the 49ers – however, the offensive line also had its share of issues.
Despite Pickett being sacked five times – three of which came on the final offensive drive of the game – Canada thought the line played well, considering the situation they were put in.
“I think we dropped back 50 times or something ridiculous like that. That’s unfair to them, and they did a great job. The protection was good for the most part.”
Pro Football Focus disagreed with that assessment. Right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor was the team’s highest graded offensive lineman, with an overall grade of 60.6 – for comparison’s sake, the top-rated tackle in Week 1 was Minnesota’s Brian O’Neill who received a grade of 86.4,
Left tackle Dan Moore was ranked the worst offensive tackle in the league in Week 1, with a grade of 33.7 overall and 22.8 in pass protection. Moore allowed nine total pressures on Pickett – one sack, two hits, and six hurries.
PFF’s highest-rated pass blocker on the Steelers was 5-foot-8 running back Jaylen Warren. The second-highest rated pass blocker was tight end Darnell Washington, who was playing in his first NFL game. Washington had a pancake block on reigning defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa.
The Steelers went three-and-out on each of their first five possessions and the offensive line played a part in each of those failed possessions.
Here’s a closer look at the offensive line issues on those possessions.
The first possession ended when Pickett was sacked by Drake Jackson for a 10-yard loss on third-and-five. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead got the initial pressure on Pickett when he beat center Mason Cole. Pickett was able to escape Armstead’s pressure by running to the left, only to be met by Jackson. Pro Football Focus gave Cole a 27.9 pass protection grade.
On the second possession, the Steelers were behind the sticks after running back Najee Harris lost two yards on first down. Cole and left guard Isaac Seumalo double-teamed defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, but Kinlaw was able to tie the two up long enough that linebacker Fred Warner was unblocked and dropped Harris for a loss.
Possession No. 3 found the Steelers in third-and-8 after Harris was stuffed for no gain on second down when linebacker Oren Burks came in unblocked on the left side of the formation.
The fourth possession saw Bosa bearing down on Pickett (despite being held by Okorafor) on first down. Pickett dumped the ball off to Warren for a five-yard loss. On second down, Pickett was under pressure up the middle from Armstead with Clelin Ferrell coming from the left side. Pickett was tripped as he threw an incomplete pass that was nearly picked off. The offense was already behind the sticks facing a third-and-15 when Seumalo was flagged for a false start. Pickett attempted to run on third-and-long but was tripped up by Jackson, who was credited with another sack.
Possession number five saw Warren stopped for a three-yard gain on second-and-9 when Warner quickly got off the weak block attempt by Moore and made a beeline for Warren. The drive then ended with another Pickett incompletion and no offensive rhythm.
The Steelers trailed by 20 at that point and were forced to go away from the run game in the second half, limiting their playbook and putting all the pressure on the passing.
Both Canada and Pickett must be better for this offense to be successful, but the offensive line shouldn’t get a pass. Neither Canada nor Pickett can have a chance without improvement up front.
With the exception of Moore who is still on his rookie contract, the Steelers have invested tens of millions in the other four starting offensive linemen. For the sake of the Steelers and Pickett’s progress, they need to start living up to those contracts.
If not, a long season awaits.
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pittsburgh sports for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey
