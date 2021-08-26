The 2021 preseason schedule comes to a close as the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to face the Carolina Panthers at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Quarterback Dwayne Haskins will start for the 3-0 Steelers. The former 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft completed 4 of 7 passes for 56 yards in last week’s 26-20 victory over the Detroit Lions.
Starter Ben Roethlisberger went 8-for-10 with 137 yards and two touchdowns in his lone preseason action against Detroit.
The Steelers also defeated Dallas (16-3) and Philadelphia (24-16).
Pittsburgh is seeking its first undefeated preseason since 1997, when the Steelers went 5-0 under coach Bill Cowher. In 1997, the Steelers won the AFC Central Division and fell in the AFC championship game to eventual Super Bowl champion Denver.
Friday’s game is the last time to make an impression on the front office. Rosters have to be trimmed down from 80 to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Pittsburgh begins the regular season at 1 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the defending AFC East-champion Buffalo Bills.
Carolina lost to Indianapolis (21-18) and Baltimore (20-3).
