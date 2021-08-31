The Pittsburgh Steelers trimmed their roster down to 53 on Tuesday.
Among the moves were releasing veteran punter Jordan Berry and long snapper Kameron Canaday. Rookie punter Pressley Harvin III and long snapper Christian Kuntz both earned roster spots.
Berry was the Steelers’ punter from 2015-20, while Canaday served as the squad’s long snapper from 2017-20.
Pittsburgh selected Harvin in the seventh round of the 2021 draft. The 22-year-old Georgia Tech product averaged 44.7 yards per punt on nine attempts in the preseason. He earned the 2020 Ray Guy Award as college football’s top punter.
Kuntz, 27, was a two-time Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a linebacker at Duquesne.
Kuntz graduated from Chartiers Valley High School.
In addition, the team released running backs Trey Edmunds and Jaylen Samuels; wide receivers Rico Bussey and Cody White; tight end Kevin Rader; offensive linemen Rashaad Coward, B.J. Finney, Chaz Green and John Leglue; linebackers Cassius Marsh, Quincy Roche and Jamar Watson; and defensive backs Mark Gilbert, Arthur Maulet and Donovan Stiner. The team also placed quarterback Joshua Dobbs on the injured reserve list. Dobbs was hurt in the preseason finale at Carolina on Friday.
“It’s always difficult,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said of making cuts. “It’s difficult whether you have games; it’s difficult if you don’t have games because you’ve just got a level of respect for what these guys put into this process. It’s a culmination of a lot of work, not only dating back to the spring, but really all of their football lives, and so we’re highly sensitive to that. We’re respectful of that. Business has to get done, but it gets done with that sensitivity and that understanding.”
The team will be able to sign a total of 16 players to the practice squad beginning on Wednesday.
By position, the Steelers roster consists of quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins; running backs Najee Harris, Benny Snell Jr., Anthony McFarland Jr. and Kalen Ballage; fullback Derek Watt; wide receivers Diontae Johnson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud; tight ends Eric Ebron, Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry; offensive linemen Chukwuma Okorafor, Kevin Dotson, J.C. Hassenauer, Trai Turner, Zach Banner, Kendrick Green, Dan Moore Jr. and Joe Haeg; kicker Chris Boswell; defensive linemen Cameron Heyward, Tyson Alualu, Stephon Tuitt, Chris Wormley, Isaiah Buggs, Henry Mondeaux, Isaiahh Loudermilk and Carlos Davis; inside linebackers Devin Bush, Joe Schobert, Robert Spillane, Ulysees Gilbert III, Marcus Allen and Buddy Johnson; outside linebackers T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Melvin Ingram III and Jamir Jones; cornerbacks Joe Haden, Cameron Sutton, James Pierre and Justin Layne; and safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds, Tre Norwood and Miles Killebrew.
The Steelers kick off the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12 at the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m.
