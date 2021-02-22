Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is away from the team facility, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources informed of the situation.
A Steelers spokesman would not confirm the specific case, but did say members of the coaching and personnel staffs were sent home last week after a couple of tests for the novel coronavirus ended up being positive.
Tomlin later released a statement via social media and confirmed the diagnosis.
“I want to thank everyone who reached out to express their concern for my health. Luckily I have had minimal symptoms and I’m thankful to be in good health. I want to thank those media professional who knew about my situation and respected my privacy. It is very much appreciated,” Tomlin stated.
“I’ll be back in the office soon while I continue to work virtually from home. Thanks for your support and well wishes.”
The NFL completed its 2020 season with the conclusion of Super Bowl LV in early February amid the ongoing pandemic. The Steelers had at least three players – running back James Conner, tight end Vance McDonald and cornerback Joe Haden – and a staff member test positive for COVID-19 during the season.
Tomlin’s diagnosis is the first notable positive test from a team since the offseason began following Super Bowl LV.
