Fans in areas not served by Pittsburgh-based NBC affiliate WPXI will only be able to watch Thursday’s Steelers-Browns game with an account from the Amazon Prime streaming service.
Local NBC affiliate WJAC posted to its website on Wednesday that it will not be carrying the game. Altoona-based WTAJ also verified through an online story that it will not be broadcasting Thursday's clash. Fans can still listen to the game on the radio with six area frequencies (FM stations WRKW 99.1, WNTI 103.5, WNTJ 104.5 and WBVE 107.5, and AM stations WNTI 990 and WNTJ 1490) slated to beam the feed from the Pittsburgh Steelers' Radio Network.
The NFL’s deal to place Thursday Night Football broadcasts in the hands of an online streaming service – as opposed to a traditional network – kicked off this past week with the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
The new broadcast deal authorizes over-the-air stations in the primary markets of the teams involved to carry the Thursday games, allowing WPXI and Cleveland’s ABC affiliate, WEWS, to relay the Amazon Prime feed of Thursday’s battle of AFC North rivals, but not affiliates in what the NFL considers to be a secondary market for the Steelers such as Johnstown/Altoona.
