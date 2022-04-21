Steelers to return to St. Vincent College
After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pittsburgh Steelers will return to St. Vincent College for training camp this summer.
“We are very excited to return to St. Vincent College for our training camp later this summer,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said. “We always appreciate the support from St. Vincent as well as the Latrobe community. We look forward to having fans back on campus as we will be preparing for the 2022 season. We thank Father Paul Taylor and the tremendous staff on campus for their continued support for our return to our summer home.”
The team first practiced at St. Vincent College in 1966 and went on to practice there for 54 straight years until camp was moved to Heinz Field in 2020 and 2021.
Pittsburgh claims WR Boykin off waivers
The Pittsburgh Steelers were awarded receiver Miles Boykin off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.
Boykin was released earlier this week by the Ravens, where he spent the first three seasons of his career. He was the Ravens’ third-round pick (93rd overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.
In his three seasons, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound wideout pulled in 33 receptions for 470 yards and seven touchdowns.
In 2021, Boykin was hampered by a hamstring injury, spending time on injured reserve and playing in just eight games, mainly on special teams.
David Corley named assistant QBs coach
The Pittsburgh Steelers named David Corley as assistant quarterbacks coach.
Corley spent the 2021 season with the University of Richmond as its running backs coach.
Corley spent time with the Steelers’ quarterbacks in 2010 as a part of the Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellowship.
The 42-year-old also worked with the Carolina Panthers (2021 and 2013) and Houston Texans (2019 season) through the fellowship.
Corley was South Carolina State’s running backs coach in 2020 and served as Penn State’s wide receivers mentor in 2018. He coached Army’s wide receivers in 2017.
He spent three seasons at the University of Connecticut (2014-16) where he worked with the running backs, receivers and was the offensive coordinator in 2016. He was the special teams coordinator for two seasons.
Corley coached at his alma mater, William & Mary, from 2008-13. The former signal-caller mentored running backs (2008-09), quarterbacks (2010-12) and wide receivers (2013).
Corley was a standout at William & Mary (1999-2002) and was inducted into its athletics Hall of Fame in 2014. When he finished his playing career there, he held 27 school records. He passed for 10,948 career yards and 73 touchdowns. He was a four-time all-Atlantic 10 selection and was a runner-up for The Dudley Award for the Most Outstanding Player in the state of Virginia twice.
