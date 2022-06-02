PITTSBURGH – Day 6 of Steelers organized team activities on Thursday was abuzz with the news of defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt’s retirement at the age of 29, which was announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Cam Heyward, who is a close friend of Tuitt’s, said this past week that he expected Tuitt to return to the Steelers after he missed the entirety of the 2021 season due to a knee injury and the death of his brother, Richard, in a hit-and-run accident last June.
“We had some talks and I was optimistic,” Heyward said on Thursday, “but he has to do what is best for him. I can’t be selfish and say I want Stephon Tuitt the player. I am more concerned about Stephon Tuitt the person. He has been called to do other things. We're going to miss him. He is still going to be a part of my life and other guys’ lives."
Tuitt cited the death of his brother in the statement released announcing his retirement.
“After the tragic loss of my brother Richard, and upon completing my degree from the University of Notre Dame, I know I am being called to move beyond the sport of football,” the statement read.
Tuitt’s teammates on the defensive line weren’t shy about saying that they wish he would have come back, but they also expressed support for Tuitt and his decision to retire.
“I can’t be mad at a guy for not wanting to come back. That’s just unfortunate,” Heyward said, “but man, I would have loved to have had him back.”
“As long as he’s good, we’re good,” Tyson Alualu said. “Selfishly, we want him here on the team because he makes us that much better, but if he’s in a good place – and when we talked to him, he sounds at peace – we’re happy for him.”
Drafted out of Notre Dame in the second round of the 2014 draft, Tuitt became a force on the defensive line. He began his rookie season as a backup, but earned his first start in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tuitt won the battle for the starting defensive end position left vacant by the retirement of Brett Keisel following the 2014 season.
In his first full season as a starter, Tuitt posted 48 tackles, 6.5 sacks and an interception in 2015.
Tuitt’s final season with the Steelers in 2020 was his best as a pro. He posted a career-high 11 sacks while compiling 43 tackles.
Replacing that type of production will not be easy. Alualu doesn’t expect that any one person will be able to fill Tuitt’s shoes.
“When it’s a player of his caliber and his talent, it’s always a collective group,” Alualu said.
Veteran Chris Wormley, second-year player Isaiahh Loudermilk and this year’s third-round draft pick DeMarvin Leal will all be vying for time at defensive end in Tuitt’s absence. Alualu could also sub at defensive end if necessary, having played both nose tackle and defensive end over the course of his career. The Steelers signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams to a two-year extension in March after inking him off the New Orleans Saints practice squad late in 2021.
Wormley is entering his sixth season in the NFL and his third with the Steelers after spending his first three years with the Baltimore Ravens. He believes he’s the guy that can step up and fill the hole left by Tuitt, but also expects guys such Loudermilk and Leal to see some playing time as well.
“I think I’m poised to fill that role,” Wormley said. “I’m excited for some of the young guys to step in and play some meaningful snaps this season.”
Loudermilk was thrust into action in his rookie season due to the injuries to Tuitt and Alualu. He’s also prepared to take on a bigger role this year, if necessary.
“I’ve been preparing the same all throughout the offseason and it’s still the same for me,” Loudermilk said. “I’m still gonna go about my business the same whether there is that open spot there or not. Nothing’s really changed for me. I’m still doing the best I can every day.”
While Alualu can play both tackle and end, it’s likely he will stay at nose tackle in the Steelers base defense. Alualu missed nearly all of the 2021 season after sustaining an ankle injury in Week 2. Without his presence in the middle of the defensive line, the Steelers had the worst run defense in the league, allowing 146 yards per game on the ground.
Alualu thinks having versatility on the defensive line can help as the team moves forward without Tuitt. He also pointed out that most of the time, there are only two down linemen on the field due to the Steelers defense utilizing sub-packages frequently.
“When you have guys that can move around, I think that’ll help us overall as a unit, when guys can play multiple positions and fill in wherever is needed,” Alualu said. “To be honest, the majority of the time, we’re in nickel defense, so it’s always two D-tackles. It doesn’t matter if you play nose or end, you just gotta be ready to go out there.”
Regardless of which player steps up to take Tuitt’s spot, it’s clear they will have big shoes to fill – both on the field and off. Tuitt was known among his teammates for his bright smile and his sense of humor.
“He’s still Stephon,” Heyward said. “He’s still happy-go-lucky, loves to have a good time, wears his heart on his sleeve.”
Heyward said he will miss playing with Tuitt, but says their friendship will continue on.
“We created a lot of havoc. We had fun doing it,” Heyward said. “We got to watch our kids become friends and our wives are pretty close. Those are things I appreciate and those are things that aren’t just going to stop now.”
