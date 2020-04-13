The Pittsburgh Steelers added two more former XFL players to the offseason roster with the signings of wide receiver Saeed Blacknall and defensive tackle Cavon Walker.
Blacknall, who played collegiately at Penn State, played for the Los Angeles Wildcats. He originally signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 draft. He spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals in 2019.
While at Penn State, he had 50 receptions for 979 yards and seven touchdowns in 34 games.
“All of those players in those different leagues were scouted as college players at one point so we have a nice base of information,” said Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert. “Most of them have been in an NFL camp and played in preseason games so we have an evaluation on them. We were looking to add guys. It’s good those players are made available to us.
“Going through this draft we are with some limited information, that could curtail some of the college free agents we are able to sign just on the knowledge of who they are type of basis. Knowing these players a little better, we felt it was important to add as many as we thought could help us in terms of being a competitive player for training camp.”
Walker played for the New York Guardians in the XFL. He finished the XFL’s shortened season with 19 tackles, five of them for a loss, and led the league in sacks with four and a half. He also had nine quarterback hits.
Walker, at 6-foot-2 and 285 pounds, signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 draft. He later signed a futures contract with Kansas City in January 2019.
He played college football at Maryland where he finished with 89 tackles, 50 of them solo stops, 15 tackles for a loss, four and a half sacks and four pass defenses.
