Following the 2020 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms with 10 undrafted rookie free agents, including seven on defense.
Auburn fullback Spencer Nigh, Tulane center Christian Montano, Mississippi defensive end Josiah Coatney, Kentucky defensive end Calvin Taylor Jr., Southern California linebacker John Houston, Mississippi State linebacker Leo Lewis, Baylor linebacker James Lockhart, Miami (Florida) cornerback Trajan Brandy, Florida Atlantic cornerback James Pierre and South Alabama punter Corliss Waitman inked deals.
Nigh started nine games at fullback in 2019.
Montano started all 13 games last season for the Green Wave. The offensive lineman was named the Walter Camp Football Foundation Connecticut Player of the Year.
Coatney is a three-year letterman who started 35 of the 36 games he played in during his career. He finished his career with 174 tackles and 15.5 tackles for a loss.
The 6-foot-9 Taylor was named to the SEC third team in 2019. He played in 40 games in his career with 22 consecutive starts. He finished with 85 tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss and 10.5 sacks.
Houston was a team captain for USC and finished his career with 167 tackles, including six for a loss, with 2.5 sacks, nine passes broken up, a fumble recovery, forced fumble and an interception in 37 games.
Lewis was a four-year starter at Mississippi State. He was a part of one of the top trios in the SEC at the spot, graduating in December 2018 with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.
Lockhart was named all-Big 12 honorable mention in 2019 after being named the Most Improved Defensive Player by his coaching staff the previous spring. He played in 43 games, starting 16.
Brandy was an all-ACC honorable mention selection in 2019 when he started 13 games with 29 tackles, 20 solo stops and three sacks. He forced one fumble and recovered a fumble.
Pierre finished his career playing in 39 games with 120 tackles, including 80 solo stops, 8.5 tackles for a loss and three interceptions. He added 18 pass defensed and two forced fumbles.
Waitman punted at South Alabama where in four seasons he had 158 punts for 6,740 yards, an average of 42.7. He had his best season in 2017 when he had a 45.2-yard average.
The Steelers released three players – former Pitt running back Darrin Hall, wide receiver Jamal Custis, and safety Tray Matthews – to limit the roster at 90.
