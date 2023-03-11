High School Boys
PIAA Class 4A
Steel Valley 74, Bedford 60: In Bedford, senior guard Makhai Valentine poured in a game-high 42 points as the Ironmen pulled away from the Bisons late to advance on Saturday afternoon.
Steel Valley (16-10) received 12 points each from Pitt football recruit Cruce Brookins and Nahjir Norris. Valentine, a 6-foot-3 guard who was named to the all-state first team as a junior tallied 63 points in a game earlier this season, netted 10 points in the second, 15 on five treys in the third and 12 in the fourth.
"Steel Valley is a great team with a superstar player in Makhai Valentine," Bedford coach Pete Bordi said. "We executed our game plan exactly as we wanted and had it as close to three in the fourth quarter, but Valentine made shots every time they needed a basket. Kevin Ressler did everything he could to keep us in the game, but we ran out of steam a little in the fourth quarter."
Steel Valley will meet the winner of today's Yough versus Penn Cambria game currently being played.
Bedford senior Kevin Ressler led Bedford (10-15) with 32 points, including seven made 3-pointers. Ressler scored 10 points each in the second and third quarters. The Bisons made 14 triples as a team.
The teams were tied at 13-all after the first quarter. A 21-13 edge in the second put Steel Valley ahead 34-26 at halftime. Bedford trimmed the margin down to 56-50 after the third quarter, but the Ironmen outscored the Bisons 18-10 in the fourth.
