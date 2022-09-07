Through two weeks of the scholastic football season, Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty noticed a lot more smiles in the Colts locker room and on the sidelines.
Winning has a way of producing happy faces.
The Colts (2-0) will take momentum into Friday’s Heritage Conference game at Purchase Line (1-1).
“That was one of the things that was on my shoulders and my decision-making last year,” said Shutty, whose 2021 Colts lost their first four contests and eight of nine before closing with a win over Meyersdale in the Heritage-WestPAC crossover.
“They were so young. Getting them in the right positions last year was tough,” Shutty said.
“We had a big senior group the year before and a lot of last year’s players didn’t have a chance to play (in 2020).”
A year later, many of those players are experienced, such as senior quarterback Owen Bougher, who has completed 19 of 29 passes for 232 yards and three TDs while also gaining 109 yards and scoring a touchdown on 14 carries.
“He’s a really feel-good type of story,” Shutty said of his quarterback. “Last year, he was discouraged. We had a different style of offense and I don’t think he had too enjoyable of a junior season.”
Bougher and his teammates worked to get better. The Colts opened with a stunning 35-28 upset in the Coal Bowl over rival Cambria Heights, the defending conference champion.
Last week, Northern Cambria blanked host Marion Center 30-0.
“He really did a turnabout and put himself into the offseason not only with the weight room, but the meetings and he became a student of what we want to do,” Shutty said of Bougher. “I’m really happy for him and the success he’s had so far.”
The Colts’ offense is bolstered by a solid line. Northern Cambria has 508 rushing yards, an average of 8.3 a carry and 254 yards a game.
Senior Colton Paronish has 161 rushing yards, and junior Jack Sheredy has 145 yards on the ground. Senior Peyton Myers had seven catches for 137 yards and two TDs, and sophomore Ty Dumm has six receptions for 90 yards and two scores.
“We’re really trying to tap into all of their talents and the diversity we have on our roster,” Shutty said.
“The kids are selfless players and they’re happy with the roles they’re playing. That’s important.
“I’ve been up front with the guys about how there is not going to be ‘one guy.’ It’s going to be ‘the guys.’ It starts out with the five guys up front. Everyone says there is no I in team, but it’s actually happening this year.”
Road tested: Conemaugh Township (2-0) will play its third straight away game to open the season, as the Indians visit Claysburg-Kimmel in Blair County.
Coach Tony Penna Jr.’s team posted wins at North Star (49-14) in Week 1 and at Conemaugh Valley (28-12) on Saturday afternoon in Week 2.
The Indians’ schedule has a much more hometown feel down the stretch, with Conemaugh Township hosting five of its final six contests, including four in a row to close out the regular season.
The Week 10 Heritage-WestPAC series also will be played at WestPAC sites.
300-plus: According to statistics provided by area coaches, three players collected more than 300 rushing yards through the first two weeks.
Westmont Hilltop’s Gavin Hockenberry topped the area with 380 rushing yards on 41 carries for the Hilltoppers.
Windber’s John Shuster had 302 yards on 29 carries. Bedford’s Ethan Weber gained 301 rushing yards on only 13 carries, an average of 23.2 yards per run.
Bedford (2-0) travels to Westmont Hilltop (1-1) on Friday. Windber (2-0) will host Conemaugh Valley (0-2).
Dual-threat: Penn Cambria senior quarterback Garrett Harrold continues to make plays with his feet and his arm.
Through two weeks, Harrold has completed 24 of 36 passes for 441 yards, six TDs and one interception.
He’s carried 15 times for 116 yards, an average of 7.7 a carry, and added two rushing TDs for the 2-0 Panthers, who host defending LHAC champion Central (1-1).
To the Point: McCort-Carroll will host undefeated Richland at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Friday.
This will be the second game the Crushers (1-1) play on the new turf in the renovated Point. In 2021, McCort-Carroll beat Westmont Hilltop 32-20 in the regular-season finale in the program’s first game after the stadium renovations.
Last season, due to the renovations and a pandemic-related delay to the work, McCort-Carroll played its home games at St. Francis University, Shade High School, Greater Johnstown’s Trojan Stadium and the Point.
Welcome back: Ligonier Valley will host Greensburg Salem for the first time since the high school then known as Greensburg pitched a shutout in 1929.
Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said historian Doug Kurtz provided dates and scores of two previous meetings, each won by Greensburg: 48-0 in 1928 and 26-0 in 1929.
The teams haven’t played since the formation of Greensburg Salem, Beitel said.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
