HARRISBURG, Pa. – State senators formally recognized the individual and team accomplishments of Pennsylvania’s wrestlers during the 2023 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships with a senate resolution this week.
The resolution, sponsored by Sen. Scott Martin (R-Lancaster), Cris Dush (R-Jefferson), Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-Richland Township) and Devlin Robinson (R-Allegheny), honored Penn State for earning the national team championship.
Achievements of other commonwealth wrestlers were recognized as well.
“Pennsylvania has a long, rich tradition of producing championship-caliber wrestlers, and our state’s representation in this year’s tournament extends that impressive legacy,” said Martin, who was a PIAA and national high school wrestling champion as well as an all-American athlete for Millersville University. “I congratulate all of the state wrestlers and coaches who earned individual and team victories during the championship tournament.”
Penn State won the tournament by 55 points, the largest margin of victory in the school’s history. The team featured eight All-Americans and saw seven athletes place in the top three of their respective weight divisions.
In addition, Aaron Brooks and Carter Starocci won individual NCAA titles in their respective weight classes. Other top finishes included Beau Bartlett, Roman Bravo-Young, Max Dean, Levi Haines, Greg Kerkvliet and Shayne Van Ness.
“I am pleased to join my colleagues in recognizing the tremendous achievement of Penn State University and individual wrestlers (Central Cambria graduate and Iowa redshirt senior) Max Murin and Ed Scott from the 35th Senatorial District,” Langerholc said. “Let their success and hard work in achieving this goal serve to inspire the next generation of wrestlers. Their dedication and commitment are admirable and has brought an unmatched level of pride to the 35th Senatorial District. Well done.”
Pittsburgh’s Nino Bonaccorsi also earned NCAA gold for the first time.
“The entire Bethel Park community is extremely proud of Nino’s determination and drive, which earned him gold,” Robinson said. “I am pleased to sponsor this resolution with my Senate colleagues honoring the achievements of Nino and each of these outstanding Pennsylvania athletes. They are true inspirations.”
Other Pennsylvania wrestlers who placed included Will Feldkamp (Clarion University), Trent Hidlay (Lewistown), Josh Humphreys (Lehigh University), Mikey Labriola (Easton), Ethan Laird (McKean), Spencer Lee (Murrysville), Anthony Noto (Lock Haven University), Sammy Sasso (Nazareth), Ed Scott (Dubois) and Ethan Smith (Latrobe).
“I take great pride in co-sponsoring this well-deserved senate resolution, as two of these outstanding championship wrestlers have direct ties to my legislative district and have made their Pennsylvania hometown communities proud,” Dush said. “Ethan Laird from McKean County, who attends Rider University, and Anthony Noto, who attends Lock Haven University in Clinton County, have both placed in the top three of their respective weight classes. Through their perseverance and hard work, it is obvious that each of these young men have given all they had in order to achieve both their individual and team objectives.”
