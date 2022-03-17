Landrey Burnheimer, Aidan Thomas

Westmont Hilltop's Landrey Burnheimer, left, and Richland's Aidan Thomas fight for a loose puck during a Laurel Mountain Hockey League game

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

ALTOONA, Pa. – Second-seeded State College hung on to defeat seventh-seeded Richland 3-2 in a Laurel Mountain Hockey League quarterfinal contest on Thursday at Galactic Ice.

State College (17-4) went ahead with two goals in the second period.

Richland (9-13) received a power-play goal from Aidan Thomas in the second period.

State College added a goal in the third period to lead 3-1. Tanner Pfeil brought Richland within 3-2 with a tally.

State College outshot Richland 36-15.

