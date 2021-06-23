The 2021 Pennsylvania High School Clay Target League Tournament will take place Saturday in Elysburg.
Approximately 350 students across the commonwealth will compete. Bedford’s Betsy Brennan, Lane Browell, Casey Cessna, Nathan Dodd, Braden Ford, Kaidyn Jones, Alyssa Kendall, Gabrielle Mills, Aiden Pittman, Brayden Sisk and Anna Belle Stover; Cambria Heights’ Ethan King, Alec Kubat, Andrea McMullen and Cole Weiland; Central Cambria’s Jacob Buynack, Julia Hoffman, Andrew Mulligan, Lavan Powell, Jenna Smith, Lauren Smith and Abby Walwro; Penn Cambria’s Ethan Benton, Trey Lingafelt, Austin McCloskey, Nathan McCloskey, Hayden McMullen, Abby Novak, Leah Partner, Natasha Ross, Declan Schrock and Nicholas Wirfel; and Richland’s Nathan Bowes, Collin Griffith, Logan Gyorke, Jonathan Lindrose and Alyssa Rogalla will shoot in Elysburg.
Central Cambria won its conference title with a total score of 6,152.5. Bedford finished in second place.
Rogalla averaged a score of 19.2 for the top female score in Richland’s division. Ford (23.5) and Forest Hills’ Luke Dierling (23.1) finished first and third in their division, respectively. Stover (16.7) came in third place in the female division.
Central Cambria’s Lauren Smith (21.8) and Walwro (21.5) finished in second and third place, respectively, in their division.
