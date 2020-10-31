NORTHERN CAMBRIA – Twelve seconds into Friday night’s nonconference game, Northern Cambria already trailed Philipsburg-Osceola by a touchdown.
Not even four minutes into the game at Duffy Daugherty Stadium, the Colts were behind by two TDs.
Eventually, Northern Cambria battled back to pull close, but never could get all the pieces to fall in place in a 34-14 loss to a Philipsburg-Osceola team that brought a deceiving 1-5 record into the contest.
“We definitely were shellshocked at the very beginning,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “I thought, ‘Oh my gosh.’ The team speed and the team strength in the beginning was real apparent and I thought, ‘Oh boy, we’re in for a long night.’
“But our guys showed a lot of resilience and we battled back,” Shutty said. “I thought we gave them everything they can handle and hopefully we gained their respect. I have a lot of respect for their team and I have a lot of respect for our guys for battling the way they did.”
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Kaleb Stamm started a monster performance for the senior running back/linebacker by returning the opening kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown.
“Anytime you can get a start like that and get seven points on the board in the first 15 seconds, it’s huge,” Philipsburg-Osceola coach Jeff Vroman said. “Then, we took it over.”
The kick return was the first of four TDs by Stamm, who finished with a net 165 rushing yards on 22 carries and was part of several big plays on defense.
His 1-yard touchdown run at 8:05 of the first quarter followed a 42-yard burst by junior back Matt Martin. Kicker Will Rishel made it 14-0.
“We had something to prove tonight,” said Vroman, whose Mounties had lost five straight games while playing many large-school opponents in the Mountain League. “We come from a tough conference. We’re Double-A and we don’t even get to sniff the playoffs because of who we play.”
Philipsburg-Osceola (2-5) opened with a win over Huntingdon that was followed by losses to Central, Clearfield, Bald Eagle Area, Tyrone and Bellefonte.
“Look at who we lost to. That’s why the playoff system in my opinion is flawed because we don’t even take into consideration the strength of schedule,” Vroman said. “I’m not saying anything against (Northern Cambria). They were definitely a formidable opponent, but playing in that conference week in and week out is tough. I think that really lent itself to us coming out and playing some good football.”
Northern Cambria finished a 4-4 season that included a loss in the 6-AA playoffs last week against Marion Center.
The Colts rebounded against the Mounties via quarterback Mike Hoover’s 10-yard TD run as time expired in the opening quarter. Andrew Amsdell’s extra point pulled Northern Cambria within 14-7.
Stamm scored on a 2-yard run 20 seconds before halftime to make it 21-7. Hoover broke free on a 26-yard touchdown run with 5:07 remaining in the third to cut the deficit to 21-14.
The Colts had two solid drives end without points. They advanced to the Mountaineers’ 5-yard line before a 27-yard field goal sailed wide right in the second quarter. Hoover had a 27-yard gain to the Philipsburg-Osceola 25-yard line on a play that was ruled a lost fumble early in the third.
“One of the drives we had a fumble, and our guys were saying, ‘It wasn’t a fumble,’ ” Shutty said. “That kind of sums up our season. We do a lot of really good things and then a series of unfortunate events unfolds and we end up back on defense, backs up against it.
“We get the ball again, drive right down and something else happens. Our guys keep battling back. There is no quit in them.”
Philipsburg’s 6-foot-6 senior quarterback Ryan Whitehead converted a fourth-and-10 with a pinpoint 19-yard scoring pass to Aaron Depto with 1:47 left in the third. Stamm set the final with a 14-yard scoring run early in the fourth.
“Ryan Whitehead did a great job, an awesome job,” said Vroman, whose team has home games against Penns Valley and West Branch remaining. “That touchdown pass he threw, not many high school kids could make that throw.”
Seniors Owen Prasko and Hoover led the Colts with 62 rushing yards apiece. Junior Isaac Noll had 33 yards and senior Gavin Dumm had 32 yards. Overcall, Northern Cambria netted 156 rushing yards on 40 carries.
“I thought it was a good way for our seniors to go out even though we didn’t win,” Shutty said. “One thing I asked them is when you walk off this field, walk off knowing you did everything you could. I really think that that happened because a lot of our seniors that played could barely walk, which means they were really getting after it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.