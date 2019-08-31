Offensive styles clashed as Cambria Heights traveled to Richland on Friday night.
The Highlanders played grind-it-out, smash-mouth football. The Rams used a pass-heavy, quick-strike attack.
In the end, Richland’s aerial attack proved too much. Led by sophomore quarterback Kellan Stahl’s 410 yards passing and seven touchdown passes, as the Rams routed the Highlanders 48-0.
“We have some veteran receivers and some veteran lineman who are able to give our quarterback some protection,” said Richland head coach Brandon Bailey.
“Kellan Stahl is a good athlete and he is very coachable.
“He listens to what we ask him to do, and he executed our plan.
“We caught the ball in space with some really good athletes and they were able to score.”
Richland got the passing game going on its first possession. Stahl hit Koby Bailey for a 10-yard completion on their first play. After a rush netted a loss of 3 yards, Stahl hit Caleb Burke on a short hook route.
Burke juked out three Highlander defenders with two quick moves, then scampered down the sideline for a 75-yard touchdown pass. Colin Pawcio added the PAT, giving Richland an early 7-0 lead.
After a Cambria Heights three-and-out, Richland took possession on its own 46-yard line.
The Rams needed only one play to cover those yards. Stahl found a wide open Trevor Tustin running down the middle seam. Tustin caught the ball and ran untouched for the score to push the lead to 14-0.
The Highlanders looked as if they were going to make it a game on their next possession. A pass interference penalty on Richland negated a Rams interception, and gave the Highlanders the ball on the Richland 33.
Later in the drive, Highlanders quarterback Ryan Bearer converted a fourth-and-1 with a 10-yard run.
However, the drive stalled at the Rams 10. Brett Harrison attempted a 27-yard field goal that had plenty of leg, but the kick sailed wide left to keep Cambria Heights off the scoreboard.
Richland added to the lead on its next possession. The Rams used a mix of short passes and runs to methodically move the ball down the field. Stahl capped the eight-play, 80-yard drive with a 30-yard scoring strike to Tustin.
The kick was blocked, one of the few things that didn’t go right for the Rams in the first half.
Stahl connected with Burke on touchdown passes of 10 and 24 yard late in the half to give the Rams a 34-0 lead at intermission.
Any thoughts of a Cambria Heights second half comeback were quickly squashed. On the fifth play of the third quarter, Tustin took a pass from Stahl on fourth-and-10 and darted 45 yards to the end zone. The Rams capped the scoring on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Stahl to Burke to set the final.
“They did some good things,” said Cambria Heights head coach Jarrod Lewis. “They have some nice athletes, and they are a good team. We struggled to stop them all day, and that’s what it basically comes down to.
“We gave up too many big plays. It’s only one loss, though.
“We are 1-1. We play (Bishop) Guilfoyle next week and we’ll be ready for them.”
Stahl finished the game 15 of 24 passing for 410 yards and seven touchdowns. Those scoring strikes were split between Burke and Tustin. Burke grabbed five passes for 189 yards, with four of his catches going for touchdowns. Tustin had four receptions for 157 yards and three touchdowns.
“They’re fast,” said Bailey of his wide receivers. Those two words summed up their performance.
