The former quarterback in Brandon Bailey knows exactly how fortunate his Richland Rams football team is to have a player such as Kellan Stahl taking snaps.
The senior quarterback has been part of three District 6 championship teams, including the past two as the starter.
Stahl has earned Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State honors each of the past two seasons.
“I think Kellan is somebody who can lead us to another great season and hopefully win some championships,” Bailey said.
“He understands what we’re trying to do and what the coaching staff is trying to do from a game-planning standpoint,” Bailey added. “From the time he took over the starting job as a sophomore, he just gets it. He understands the concepts and how to attack the defense, and once we’re attacking that defense and they don’t have an answer, keep attacking until the game is over.”
Last season, Stahl passed for 1,493 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions on an 8-2 Rams team that won the District 6 Class 2A title, Richland’s third straight district crown.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder has completed 274 of 482 passes for 4,501 career yards, 61 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
Marco Pecora holds Richland’s all-time career passing record with 6,772 yards.
A dual threat, Stahl also has run for 1,494 yards and 24 touchdowns on 255 career rushes.
“My experience on the team, and we have a lot of guys with experience, it lets us know what we need to do and what we shouldn’t do,” Stahl said. “You have to be able to deal with adversity.
“Sometimes things get bad. You have to keep pushing through. You have to play 1,000 miles an hour and run sideline to sideline as fast as you can.”
Richland also will rely on 6-3 senior playmaker Griffin LaRue, who caught 42 passes for 612 receiving yards, fifth-best in the area, and junior running back Grayden Lewis, who carried 85 times for 790 yards to rank eighth in the area.
“We have Griff. He’s something special,” Stahl said. “Our passing game is going to be well. Our running game, with our line, is going to surprise a lot of people. We’re going to be balanced with a decent amount of run and throw. We will keep people on their toes.”
Richland has kept opponents on their figurative heels while posting a combined 34-4 record the past three seasons, including back-to-back 13-1 marks in 2018-19 prior to last year’s COVID-19 delayed schedule.
“It’s an exciting time at Richland,” Bailey said. “We’ve been able to win three straight district titles and we have a good, strong nucleus of kids back. Unfortunately we lost what I thought was one of the best overall offensive and defensive lines in this area since I’ve been a player or a coach, and that’s been a long time.
“That’s a big loss but we’ve got some great kids back and some great kids who have been waiting their turn. I’m excited to see how they react.”
Richland is accustomed to adapting to difficult times.
Early last season, the Rams lost two established leaders when backs Jordan Sabol and Allen Mangus suffered injuries.
“An influx of younger players stepped in for the sidelined veterans, who also were key pieces on the defense.
“Some unfortunate injuries with Jordan Sabol and Allen Mangus, and Jordan Ford played banged up throughout the year,” Bailey said. “A lot of other guys had opportunities. I think 99% of our offensive production is back from last season.
“We have some good young backs who had great seasons last year and lots of receivers who were catching the ball.”
Count LaRue as the leader among those receivers.
“Griffin LaRue, 6-3, 195 pounds, has some scholarship offers out there,” Bailey said. “We have a bunch of other guys who did a great job. Ryan McGowan, Sam Penna, Jeb Jordan – all those guys were big contributors. Grayden Lewis and Evan McCracken came in and did a lot of good things in the backfield.
“We have some other veteran kids who are just waiting their turn. They’ve had great offseasons.”
