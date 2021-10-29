EBENSBURG – Richland was in top form in all three phases of the game in Friday night’s regular-season finale as the Rams headed into the playoffs on a high note with a 38-0 victory at Central Cambria.
Kellan Stahl threw four touchdown passes for Richland (8-2), but the Rams also had points put up by their special teams and defense, while posting their second consecutive shutout.
“We knew Central Cambria was going to come at us hard, since they had to win this game to get into the playoffs,” said Richland coach Brandon Bailey, whose third-seeded squad will host sixth-seeded Southern Huntingdon next week in the District 6 Class 2A first round. “We got it rolling, and our defense and special teams did great things.”
Stahl completed 10 of 20 passes for 246 yards, throwing touchdowns to three different receivers. Sam Penna caught three passes for 104 yards and a pair of scores.
“We got everybody the ball, and different people started making plays,” said Stahl.
“Everybody was doing their assignments and we were clicking on all cylinders.”
Richland’s defense limited the Red Devils (4-6) to less than 100 yards of total offense, and the Rams’ defense put the first points of the game on the board as a Central Cambria high snap sailed into the end zone for a safety.
“It’s tough to shut out two straight Laurel Highlands opponents,” Bailey said. “I’m proud of our defense. Tim Ripple, our defensive coordinator, had a great game plan and the kids executed it.”
It took the Rams just three plays after the ensuing free kick to add to that lead, as Stahl hit Griffin LaRue for a 46-yard touchdown and then threw to Sam Penna for the conversion to make it 10-0.
After a Red Devils three-and-out on the next series, Richland’s Jordan Nichols blocked and recovered the punt at the Central Cambria 24. Following a Richland holding penalty, Stahl then tossed a 30-yard screen pass to Grayden Lewis and Noah Ritko added the first of his four extra points at the 10:15 mark of the second.
Late in the half, LaRue picked off Central Cambria quarterback Ian Little and returned it to the Red Devil 37, where on the next play Stahl fired a strike to Sam Penna over the middle for a touchdown with 1:10 remaining.
The Red Devils were forced to punt on the final play of the half, and freshman Joe Penna came up with the Rams’ second blocked kick of the night. He scooped up the loose ball and returned it 24 yards for a score that made it 31-0 at the break.
Richland stopped Central Cambria on downs at the Rams 49 on the initial series of the third, and two plays later Stahl connected with Sam Penna for his second touchdown of the night to complete the scoring.
“We started out a little slow,” said Sam Penna. “But to get the momentum going and help put points on the board for our team, it felt great.”
Central Cambria’s season came to a close despite having a long-shot chance to make the playoffs with a win in this game.
“This has been a season of adversity,” said Red Devil coach Shane McGregor. “I love these guys like my own sons, they kept it together and kept fighting to the very end.”
