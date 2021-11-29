JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Parker Lynn’s time in Johnstown was brief, but the first manager of the Johnstown Mill Rats set a foundation the Prospect League collegiate baseball team hopes will lead to success in Season 2.
Lynn recently announced on Twitter that he’d be leaving the Mill Rats after one summer for personal reasons. St. Vincent College in Latrobe announced on Monday that the NCAA Division III program had hired Lynn as a full-time assistant baseball coach and manager of athletic facilities.
“This is my seventh year in college baseball. It’s an industry you have to fight and grind and continually work towards getting that full-time position,” said Lynn, who led the Mill Rats to a 24-34 record in the team’s first season playing at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“When it came up for me at St. Vincent, unfortunately, it was a no-brainer to continue moving forward in my career,” he said. “I explain it to people like this: ‘The kids coming to Johnstown are doing the same thing I’m doing. They’re trying to get to pro ball. In my case, I’m trying to get into a full-time job in baseball.’ ”
A native of Belle Vernon and former California University of Pennsylvania catcher, Lynn was named the first manager in the history of the fledgling Mill Rats team in October 2020. He assembled a roster as the franchise started from the ground up in its inaugural season.
The Mill Rats went a disappointing 7-22 in the first-half standings, but Lynn and his staff made adjustments to produce a 17-12 second-half record. The team missed qualifying for the Prospect League playoffs by one game.
Johnstown produced the wooden bat league’s offensive player of the year in Ben Newbert, a Bloomsburg University product who batted .397 in 41 games.
“It meant the world to me to be able to lead the team in the inaugural season,” Lynn said. “The relationships on the field with the players and off the field with the front office and the fans is something that was near and dear to my heart.
“I plan on coming out to some games in Johnstown (in 2022) and enjoying the game from a different perspective,” he said. “Johnstown and the Mill Rats will always be near and dear to my heart. Once a Mill Rat, always a Mill Rat.”
Lynn recruited a promising roster prior to his departure, according to new GM Greg Kocinski, who was an assistant coach in 2021.
“We’re really happy for Parker. He’s got a full-time job as an assistant coach,” Kocinski said. “In the college baseball world, you’re looking for that full-time position. We’re happy that his path went through Johnstown. He did a number of awesome things for us in his first year that made us successful and put us on the right path.”
“Parker laid the foundation for us. He was able to recruit an incredibly talented roster for us for the upcoming year. We’re really happy for him. We’re excited for him. We’re going to miss him.”
Lynn’s ability to assemble a roster for 2022 should play a role in the Mill Rats’ ability to find his successor. Kocinski said the team already has several solid potential managers to consider.
“We’ll probably have him replaced before the New Year,” Kocinski said. “We have it narrowed down to a list of five or six candidates. This is a really easy sell. We’ve already got a recruited, talented roster. Brand new (artificial turf and lights in the) stadium. Good fan base. Great roster. It shouldn’t be a problem to find our next guy.”
