1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial will host its first NCAA Division I hockey game at 7:05 p.m. Saturday. The Robert Morris University men’s hockey team will meet Ontario Tech in an exhibition contest.
The 2020 College Classic will feature three former Johnstown Tomahawks players on the Robert Morris roster. Senior Luke Lynch and freshmen Cameron Hebert and Roman Kraemer all have plenty of experience playing at the historic arena. Western Pennsylvania natives Lynch and Kraemer played two seasons in Johnstown before joining the Colonials, while Hebert skated one season there.
“The entire Colonials organization is excited to bring Division I hockey to one of the most recognizable sports venues in the United States,” Robert Morris coach Derek Schooley said. “We look forward to showcasing our team to the great hockey community of Johnstown.”
Robert Morris is currently 7-8-3. Lynch has compiled seven points (six assists) in 18 games. Hebert scored a goal and assisted on another in 12 games. Kraemer tallied a goal in 16 games played.
“Johnstown is my second home and always will be,” said Lynch, the Tomahawks’ scoring leader in 2015-16. “I cannot express how grateful I am for all the people I’ve met and the memories I hold. It’s going to be surreal getting to play another game there.”
Tickets for the matchup are available at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the 1st Summit Arena box office for $10 apiece.
Ontario Tech is 6-12. Saturday will mark the first time since 2016 the Ridgebacks compete against a Division I program. Eighteen players are either freshmen or sophomores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.