St. Michael 4-13, Northern Cambria 2-4: In Northern Cambria, three runs in the fifth inning helped the Saints overcome a one-run Northern Cambria lead in Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader. St. Michael jumped out to a 6-0 lead in Game 2 and never looked back on its way to a sweep.
Jake Poldiak’s two hits, along with two RBIs from Dylan Kundrod, boosted the Saints in Game 1.
Ben Hite had two hits and chased in both of Northern Cambria’s runs in the opener while Vinny Chirdon supplied three hits.
In Game 2, Josh Blanchetti had four hits and four RBIs while Tyler Orris had three hits. St. Michael catcher Jace Irvin swatted a home run and two hits, while teammate Devon Brezovic also had two knocks.
Ashton Courvina’s two hits led Northern Cambria in the second contest.
