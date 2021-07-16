The wait lasted another year, but the St. Michael American Legion baseball team will finally host the Region 7 Tournament starting on Saturday.
Set to be played at Forest Hills High School and Lilly-Washington War Memorial Field, eight teams will battle over a four-day span for a right to move on to the state tournament.
St. Michael earned the right to host in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the tournament since the use of the Legion logo was banned.
This is the first time the perennial contenders in the Cambria County American Legion League have played host.
“It is really exciting,” St. Michael head coach Matt Gramling said. “To bring it to a local field is great. We’ve gone to State College, Greensburg and Indiana. I love bringing all these good teams to St. Michael to see the new upgraded facility that we have.
“We could never host it before because the field just wasn’t suited to be able to host a regional. Being able to show off the new school and the new field, we have more improvements coming along the way. It’s exciting for us to be able to host it.”
Field turf was installed in the infield during the fall of 2019. The refurbished field will host three games each day between Saturday and Tuesday. A new pool-play format will have nine-inning contests being played in St. Michael at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Lilly is the site for a trio of 12:30 p.m. games from Saturday to Monday. Semifinals are slated for 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, with the title game set to be played at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Four teams are in each pool, with each squad facing the other three teams in their respective division.
Pool A includes Central Penn League champ Philipsburg (11-1), Cambria County league runner-up Bedford (19-2), District 31 runner-up Yough (18-5) and host St. Michael (4-12). District 31 champ Latrobe (19-5), Central Penn League runner-up Beech Creek, District 31 No. 3 seed Young Township and Cambria County league titlist Claysburg (15-1) comprise Pool B.
Two teams advance out of each pool into Tuesday’s semifinals. In order, head to head is the first tiebreaker, followed by fewest runs allowed, fewest walks/hit batters per inning on defense and a coin flip.
There was no championship game in the Cambria County league this season. Claysburg was declared the champion.
St. Michael plays on its home field each day at 6 p.m. The Saints meet Bedford on Monday.
Hempfield East won the 2018 and 2019 titles.
With pool play, each team is guaranteed to play three games instead of two in a double-elimination tournament.
“I really like the pool-play setup,” Bedford manager Jordan Mills said. “It allows everyone an extra game. It also allows for a different strategy in all aspects. We know who we play each day and that if we make it to Tuesday, we set up for a doubleheader. I think the pitching strategy is still the same. It’s always important to get that first game. Then, we can adjust to certain situations that we’re in throughout the tournament.”
Many logistics had to be ironed out for St. Michael to host.
“Forest Hills has a challenge because the field is so open,” Gramling said. “We had to design a way to be able to charge admission, so we had to put up a snow fence to be able to do that. We had to design T-shirts and we’ll sell them. We’re selling programs.
“We had to book a hotel room for the regional director for the tournament. There’s a lot of steps that go into it.”
An added wrinkle has Mills helping to fill out the umpire lineup.
“Jordan Mills has done a real nice job trying to get umpires to fill in,” Gramling said. “There’s just not the amount of umpires that there used to be, quantity-wise. He’s been working hard there. That’s a new thing that whoever hosted regionals never had to do before.”
With eight teams playing each day, a second site was needed with Forest Hills not having lights.
“We had to secure a second field because Forest Hills only has one,” Gramling said. “We’re using Lilly as our second field.
“So we had to coordinate with the guys that run the Lilly field for them to host and hopefully for them to make some money on their concession stand, too.”
St. Michael enters with a 4-12 record. The youthful squad hopes to play spoiler.
“We want to win every game we play in,” Gramling said.
“We’re a very young team.
“We were in every single game, a couple of them went down to the wire. We were a bounce or two away from winning a couple games. Hopefully, one of those bounces will go our way this weekend.
“We have a lot of 15 and 16 year olds. At bare minimum, this is great experience for them. They’re going to see some really good competition. If most of them are back for the next couple years, this only builds for the future.”
Bedford won the inaugural Western Pennsylvania Baseball League title last year. The Hurricanes have battled through injuries to earn another regional birth.
“This year’s tournament will be a little different for us,” Mills said. “We have had some very unfortunate injuries take place this year. We have faced adversity very well throughout the season. We still feel very confident heading into this weekend. We have a lot of experience heading in and we have started hitting the ball well at the right time. Even though we are down a few guys, the others have stepped into their roles very quickly and have done well.”
Admission is $4 for adults and $2 for children.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
