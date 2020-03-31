In his more than two decades as manager of the St. Michael American Legion baseball team, Denny Gramling had waited for a year like 2020.
The Saints are set to begin play on a new artificial surface infield at their recently renovated home field next to Forest Hills High School.
With the upgrades, Gramling believed it was the perfect opportunity for St. Michael to submit a bid to host the American Legion Region 7 Tournament in July.
The bid has been accepted.
Now, Gramling is hoping the baseball season will unfold in a manner that permits St. Michael to fulfill its role as host of the eight-team event for the first time. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the sports world locally, regionally, nationally and worldwide from the amateur through the professional ranks.
“The state director has recently posted that all decisions concerning league and postseason play have been placed on hold until the health/safety crisis has been resolved,” Gramling said.
The Region 7 Tournament is set to begin on July 18 and last five days.
The Cambria County League typically has its champion and another representative in the event, which has been held throughout the state.
“I’ve been the Legion manager for 21 years and could have had it many times but with the infield at Forest Hills, I didn’t think it would be a good tournament the way our infield used to be,” Gramling said. “Now that we’ve put the turf infield in and improvements in the outfield, I applied for it and we got it.
“The infield is done. They put in a new backstop and new fencing to the outer edge of the infield. Now they’re going to do the outfield fence.”
The baseball field improvements were part of a $3.7 million Forest Hills athletic complex upgrade that included artificial turf and new lighting at G.H. Miller football facility as well as softball and soccer field upgrades, reconfigured seating and a new concession stand.
Gramling said in addition to the work on the baseball field nearing completion, fund-raising recently began for a new baseball scoreboard.
“The scoreboard is over 25 years old,” Gramling said. “I’m heading up a fundraiser to replace the scoreboard. I volunteered to do that and then we had this virus hitting and it’s hard to fund-raise when you can’t go out of your house. We’ve had some local businesses step up.”
Region 7 Director Jason Bush, who also is president of District 31 in Westmoreland County, said plans are to play baseball once the COVID-19 situation improves.
“We’re fully planning on not only having a season, but a complete season,” Bush said. “Everything is status quo, but we realize things may be delayed.
“Right now, the Region 7 Tournament at St. Michael is as scheduled on July 18-22. The state tournament is on.
“One of the things we are waiting for is the national decision,” added Bush, who said he was in contact with state officials on Tuesday. “If the national cancels the World Series. …The top prize (traditionally) is the national world series. The top prize this year might be 40-some individual state championships.”
Gramling said he has been instructed to proceed as usual with paperwork and preparation for the season.
“I’ve been told, ‘Do everything as you normally do and we’ll give you a starting date,’” Gramling said. “I’ve registered my team and paid the various fees. My coaches are doing their background checks. We’re just waiting for something to happen.
“We’re all kind of wondering what’s going to happen and nobody knows at this point.”
Whether or not there will be a call to “play ball” won’t be known for weeks – or longer.
“As soon as we get the all-clear, the all-safe, I think we’re going to be in good shape,” Bush said. “We just have to be patient.”
