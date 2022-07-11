HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. – It’s tough enough to beat a team twice, even three times over the course of a baseball season.
St. Michael (12-7) made sure that Monday night’s Cambria County American Legion League championship game wouldn’t yet be the fourth time they fell against Hollidaysburg.
The Saints cashed in on four Hollidaysburg errors – while overcoming four of their own – as they took the crown 4-3 at Hollidaysburg Area High School.
“We’ve played them three times, we’ve lost by a total of five runs, two, one and two,” St. Michael coach Matt Grambling said. “It’s come down to a little hop here or there each time.
“I think it did again this time. They’re a very good team hitting one through nine. That was a big-time victory.”
Hollidaysburg took early control as Landon Perry reached on a single to score Braden Callahan to get the home team on the board.
Fast forward to the top of the fourth inning and that is when the Saints offense cashed in on some big mistakes starting with Andrew Miko reaching on an error. Luke Scarton drove in Miko with a single to tie the game up at one.
Jace Irvin later added a double, scoring Kirk Bearjar to give the Saints a 2-1 lead. That was later capped off by Hunter Forcellini reaching on a third Hollidaysburg error for a 3-1 advantage.
“We’ve joked about this team that no lead is safe on this team, but no deficit is insurmountable, either,” Grambling said. “This team battles no matter what the score is. Sometimes we give some away, and sometimes we take some back. I love this team, and they constantly battle for me.”
Hollidaysburg coach Tom Sell noted that this game was out of character for his club, as it fell to 13-6.
“Our defense has been pretty solid all year, but today it was one of those things,” he said. “We hit a couple of rocket shots that they made nice plays on. It came down to the errors today.”
It also didn’t help Hollidaysburg that Miko had a strong start on the mound, going 51/3 innings, giving up three runs – two earned – on four hits while striking out five.
Miko said being able to work with his high school catcher played a huge role.
“I have been working with (Jace Irvin) for quite some time now, so it’s nice having him back there, too,” he said.
Grambling couldn’t be prouder of the efforts his battery put together.
“Jace Irvin has been a fantastic catcher for us the last two years. I’ll take him on any game,” he said. “Andrew Miko, I’ll take him on my team anywhere at any level, anywhere.
“That kid is a fantastic ballplayer. On the mound, at the plate, in the field, he made two fantastic catches for us to end it there.”
Hollidaysburg didn’t go away without a fight. In the fifth, Zach Barton led off the frame with a solo home run to right field and Callahan later scored on an RBI single.
St. Michael, though, put the game away for good in the sixth as Josh Blanchetti drove in the winning run on an RBI groundout to put the game away.
Hollidaysburg had a chance at comeback in the seventh, but Miko made a huge catch in center field before Bearjar shut the game down with a strikeout.
“We didn’t get that clutch hit when we needed it,” Sell said. “It wasn’t that we weren’t hitting the ball, we were squaring them up. They just made a couple of really nice plays.”
The season is not over for either team as they will advance to the Region 7 tournament scheduled to begin this weekend in Bedford.
