BELLEFONTE, Pa. – St. Michael advanced the potential tying run into scoring position with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Bushy Rush escaped with a 3-2 victory on Monday.
St. Michael (13-6) trailed 3-0 heading into the seventh. Jace Irvin and Kaden Christ singled and Bryce Roberts drew a walk for the Saints. After a strikeout, Tyler Orris hit into a fielder's choice to plate the first run.
Orris stole second to give the Saints two runners in scoring position. Andrew Miko singled to center field, scoring pinch-runner Kolbie Smiach. Orris attempted to score on the same play, but was narrowly thrown out at the plate by a perfect throw to end the game.
Christ and Miko led St. Michael with two hits apiece.
Christ went the distance in the loss, throwing 85 pitches and only giving up one earned run. Bushy Run recorded four hits by four different batters.
Bushy Run's Ian Temple hit a solo home run in the seventh.
Bedford defeated Huntingdon 5-2. The Hurricanes are 2-1 in Pool B.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.