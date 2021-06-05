SIDMAN – Tyreke Green’s two-run triple and Matt Smith’s two-run double headlined the big fifth inning that spurred Hollidaysburg to a 6-1 victory over St. Michael in Legion play on Saturday at Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School.
A double steal by the Saints (0-1) opened the scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning; Koby Kargo stole second and Dylan Kundrod stole home.
The lead was short-lived, however, as Hollidaysburg’s Nick Peterson singled home Nathan Sell to tie it in the top of the fifth. Two batters later, Green’s triple to right scored Ethan Stevenson and Peterson to put Hollidaysburg ahead for good, and Smith widened the gap to 5-1 two batters after that with a double to left that brought home Green and Matt Moyer.
Hollidaysburg tacked on another run in the seventh as Green walked, stole second and third and scored on Moyer’s groundout, setting the final.
St. Michael starter Zach Myers held Hollidaysburg to one hit and no runs in four innings of work, striking out eight and walking none. Reliever Josh Blanchetti (2.0 innings, three hits, five runs, five strikeouts) took the loss.
Hollidaysburg’s Peterson scattered five St. Michael hits (a single each from Myers, Kargo, Kirk Bearjar, Jake Poldiak and Hunter Forcellini) across six innings to pick up the win. Green pitched a hitless seventh.
The Saints return to action at Somerset on Monday.
