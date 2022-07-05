ST. MICHAEL – The St. Michael American Legion holds a special place in Denny Gramling’s heart.
A veteran of the United States Army and a longtime manager of the St. Michael Legion baseball team, he has provided countless hours of dedication and commitment to the legion over the past two decades.
As a sign of gratitude for his service, the St. Michael Legion made a surprise visit before the Saints’ 11-4 win over Somerset Tuesday evening to present him with a certificate for his “outstanding service and assistance with American Legion baseball.
“I’m a Legionnaire myself, and it was really special to be recognized by all those amazing people,” Gramling said. “When I took over the team in 1999, the Legion welcomed us with open arms. I really appreciate them and everything they’ve done for us.”
In his 23 seasons as manager of the Saints, Gramling has amassed a career record of 408-200 with a winning percentage of .671.
In that span, the Saints were 11-time regional qualifiers and have advanced to the Cambria County American Legion League playoffs nearly every season.
Gramling has coached all 23 years alongside his son, Matt, who helped organize the surprise ceremony.
“I started coaching with dad pretty much right out of high school, and I still remember that phone call when he wanted me to coach with him,” Matt Gramling said. “Dad didn’t ask – he told me I was going to coach with him. I didn’t have an option, apparently. It’s really grown into something that me and dad love. We put our heart and soul into it, and he’s the leader of our team.”
Denny Gramling has been revered throughout the league by his fellow coaches and managers.
“Denny is an amazing man, and that was well deserved for him,” Somerset manager Bart Close said. “I enjoy playing against him. Him and Matt always put a quality product on the field. I know that anytime we come up here, we are going to have a challenging game. They know how to get the best out of their ball players, and that is credit to those two.”
The Saints helped their longtime manager earn his 408th victory Tuesday after taking control with a six-run fifth inning.
St. Michael was led by Josh Blanchetti (2-for-4), who recorded a game-high five RBIs.
He helped St. Michael (9-7) claim the lead in the bottom of the second after crushing a triple with the bases loaded to propel his team to a 4-1 advantage.
Blanchetti was also one of five Saints to record a hit in the fifth and capped off the big scoring inning with a single to left field that scored two runs.
“These kind of games have been coming for us,” Blanchetti said. “We hit the ball every game, but we haven’t won as many games as we should have. Our record should be better, but that’s just how it is. We got the hits we needed tonight.”
Andrew Miko produced at the plate by going 2-for-4 with two runs, but his greatest contributions were on the mound.
Miko pitched himself out of a jam in the fifth inning and fanned six across six innings.
“This team is so resilient,” Matt Gramling said. “They don’t let anything bother them, and they just keep battling. This was a great win.”
St. Michael and Somerset will both advance to the league playoffs, which are expected to begin Thursday, but are uncertain of their opponents.
Both managers said current No. 2 seed Claysburg might be unavailable for the postseason due to a shortage of players, and the league has yet to make a decision regarding how the postseason will proceed.
“We don’t know what’s ahead of us,” Close said. “We could maybe play St. Michael again. If so, I’m excited to see them again. We’ll see how it plays out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.