NANTY GLO – Competing in its first game in 11 days, No. 1 seed Blacklick Valley failed to gain early traction against a more crisp St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy squad, the No. 4 seed. The visiting Wolfpack gained firm control and led by 22 at halftime. Blacklick Valley displayed glimpses of a historic comeback in the second half, but could not pull any closer than 14 points.
A balanced and efficient offensive output helped St. Joseph’s upset Blacklick Valley 53-31 in Saturday’s District 6 Class A semifinal in front of a large crowd at Blacklick Valley High School to advance to its first district championship game in program history.
“The bottom line with today, they were more aggressive than us, they played with more energy than us, they got every loose ball, they outrebounded us,” Blacklick Valley coach Rich Price said. “We didn’t execute the way we should have, and it showed on the scoreboard.”
Blacklick Valley (16-7) last played on Feb. 11.
“I don’t use any layoff as an excuse. That’s an easy way out,” Price said. “We had multiple practices. We had a scrimmage that I wasn’t real happy with. The bottom line is, they beat us in every aspect of the game.”
St. Joseph’s (13-9) junior Kathleen Simander topped the Wolfpack with 17 points. Brigit Scanlon contributed 14 points and eight rebounds, and Brynn Hershbine finished with 11 points as St. Joseph’s shot 51.2% from the field (21-for-41). St. Joseph’s advances to play No. 2 seed Bishop Carroll Catholic, a 61-39 winner over Purchase Line, at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Aloysius College for district gold.
“Blacklick (Valley) had an unbelievable playoff atmosphere. We really enjoyed playing here,” St. Joseph’s coach Katie Sosnoskie said. “I was really proud of our players, they held their composure. They hit some shots early and had some defensive stops against (Maria) McConnell, who’s an excellent player.”
Blacklick Valley junior Maria McConnell led the Vikings with 17 points as her eight points supplied all of her team’s scoring in the second quarter. Emily Marines chipped in eight points.
After trading buckets early, St. Joseph’s ended the first frame with a 9-0 spurt to lead 13-4 after eight minutes as all five starters combined to shoot 6-for-9 from the field.
St. Joseph’s outscored Blacklick Valley 21-8 in the second frame to take a 34-12 advantage into halftime.
Blacklick Valley produced the first eight points in the third to pull within 34-20.
However, the Wolfpack quieted the home crowd with a 6-0 surge. Blacklick Valley trailed 42-22 heading into the final frame.
The Vikings still have a chance to earn their first PIAA playoff bid at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Homer-Center against Purchase Line. The winner earns a spot in the state tournament.
“Believe me, one thing’s for sure, this is going to make me a better coach, it’s going to make us a better team,” Price said. “We’re going to be back in the gym Monday and we’re going to get ready for Wednesday.”
