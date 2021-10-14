Simply the best.
The phrase has been used to describe Jess Zinobile’s individual and, more importantly, team accomplishments during four seasons on the St. Francis University women’s basketball team.
Perhaps the most recognizable name in Northeast Conference women’s basketball history, Zinobile was the leader on Red Flash teams that appeared in four NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Tournaments from 1997 to 2000.
Zinobile officially will be inducted into the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020 on Saturday night at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center. The induction ceremony had been postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A two-time Northeast Conference Player of the Year and three-time NEC Tournament Most Valuable Player, Zinobile is one of only four former players to have a jersey number retired at St. Francis – and the only female student-athlete to earn the honor.
Her No. 22 hangs at DeGol Arena alongside the jerseys of Basketball Hall of Famer Maurice Stokes (26) and National Basketball League stars Norm Van Lier (12) and Kevin Porter (10).
At the time of her graduation, Zinobile held St. Francis and Northeast Conference records for scoring with 2,338 points and rebounds with 1,295. St. Francis’ Jess Kovatch broke the scoring mark in 2019.
Among Zinobile’s career accomplishments are:
• Leading the Red Flash to four Northeast Conference (NEC) titles.
• Named Zinobile NEC Newcomer of the Year in 1996-97.
• Twice earning NEC Player of the Year honors.
• Three times named NEC Tournament Most Valuable Player.
Throughout her career, Zinobile garnered 14 NEC Player of the Week honors, a record at the time of her graduation.
Following her senior season, she participated in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game.
The Sacramento Monarchs selected Zinobile in the 2000 WNBA Draft, making her the first NEC player drafted by the league.
Zinobile played professional basketball in Spain, where she averaged 13.9 points and 6.0 rebounds in 51 career games at the country’s elite level.
The Northeast Conference Hall of Fame inducted Zinobile with its inaugural class in December 2010, and a year later she was honored in the St. Francis Athletics Hall of Fame.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
