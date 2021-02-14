In Brooklyn, New York, the Terriers prevailed 63-55 on Sunday to snap the Red Flash’s 11-game winning streak, which was extended with a 56-55 victory on Saturday.
On Sunday, Fruzsina Horvath (17 points and 11 rebounds), Ally Lassen (12 points), Alyssa Fisher (11), Melody Van Ness (11) and Eszter Varga (10) all scored in double figures for St. Francis Brooklyn (4-10, 4-10 NEC).
Karson Swogger tallied 16 points for St. Francis (11-5, 9-1). Lili Benzel added 14 points, while Jada Dapaa contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds.
After being tied at 42, St. Francis Brooklyn outscored the visitors 21-13 in the fourth quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.