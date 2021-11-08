LORETTO, Pa. – The St. Francis University athletic department and women's soccer coach Ellie Davis have agreed to a mutual separation. Assistant coach Riley Butler will serve as the acting head coach during this transition period.
"I would like to thank Coach Davis for her contributions and wish her the best in her future endeavors," St. Francis Athletic Director James Downer said. "Our women's soccer program has enjoyed a long tradition of success, specifically in the Northeast Conference, which we have not experienced recently. I'm eager to re-establish our championship culture and as always, strive for competitive excellence."
A national search for St. Francis' next women's soccer head coach will begin immediately.
Davis served as the women's soccer head coach since 2019. The Red Flash did not compete in 2020-21 due to COVID-19, but posted an 11-21-2 overall record and an 8-11-1 mark in league play during her two seasons of competition. In 2021, St. Francis went 4-12-1 (2-7-1 NEC).
