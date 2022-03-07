EMMITTSBURG, Md. – Jada Dapaa turned in one of the most incredible seasons in the storied history of St. Francis University women’s basketball this winter.
The Red Flash, though, needed an incredible game and then some in the Northeast Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Monday night.
St. Francis’ quest for a 13th NEC title since 1996 was thwarted, 69-53, at Knott Arena under a barrage of 3-pointers in the second quarter and lockdown defense by defending champion Mount St. Mary’s.
The Red Flash finished the year 8-22 after an 0-14 start. It was the third straight time St. Francis has gone out in its first tournament game after falling to Robert Morris in the 2019 NEC finals.
St. Francis’ top scorer this season, Jenna Mastellone, came off the bench for a team-high 18 points, while Dapaa collected 13 points and 14 rebounds.
Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Bella Hunt recorded four points, five rebounds and three assists for Mount St. Mary’s (14-12).
“A championship is what everyone wants,” Dapaa said. “Mount St. Mary’s came out and showed that they wanted it a little bit more.”
No. 3 seed Mount St. Mary’s broke the game open in the last five minutes of the first half. After Lili Benzel’s 3-pointer at the 4:55 mark pulled the Red Flash to within 23-21, the Mountaineers reeled off 15 of the next 18 points to take a 38-24 advantage into the locker room.
Kayla Agentowicz’s second trey in under a minute – and Mount St. Mary's sixth in eight attempts in the second quarter – put the hosts up 12 with 27 seconds left. Then Michaela Harrison came up with a steal and layup to finish the half.
Harrison topped all scorers with 23 points.
St. Francis also turned the ball over nine times and missed five layups in the first 20 minutes.
Mastellone’s second layup to beat the buzzer at the end of a quarter had the Red Flash within nine to open the fourth quarter, but Mount St. Mary’s scored the first five points of the final frame, two coming on a Hunt bucket.
The closest St. Francis got after that was 10. The Red Flash were held to three field goals in the fourth quarter. They finished the game with just six assists.
“That second quarter was unbelievable for them, shooting six 3s. That pushed them over the edge,” St. Francis coach Keila Whittington said. “They picked up their intensity. We made some mistakes in the defensive game plan on the down screens, on the flare screens, on the switching we were supposed to do. Just to get people in the game to continue to do what we practiced. It didn’t seem like anything was working.”
After the rocky start to the season, St. Francis rebounded in conference play and was in position to host at least a quarterfinal game entering February.
The Red Flash, however, dropped seven of nine down the stretch and had to settle for the sixth seed.
St. Francis is 4-16 after Valentine’s Day over the past three years.
“February is the month you have to win basketball games and that has been a struggle for us,” Whittington said. “We were not able to maintain any consistency at the end of the season.”
Earlier in the day, Dapaa became the first player in conference history to be win defensive player of the year and most improved player in the same season. She also was first-team all-NEC.
Dapaa tied Jess Zinobile’s single-season Red Flash rebound record of 366 on a defensive rebound with 19 seconds left in the first quarter and broke the mark on defense just under two minutes into the second stanza.
She only failed to reach double-figure rebounds seven times as a senior. She wrapped up her college career on a string of eight consecutive double-doubles.
“I can’t complain about my season I had,” Dapaa said. “I think we had some spurts and had some success together, beating the (NEC’s regular season) No. 1 team (Fairleigh Dickinson) and a couple of other top teams in the conference. When we look good, we look good, but it just didn’t happen for us tonight.”
St. Francis led 9-6 on Mastellone’s three-point play before the Mountaineers went on an 8-0 run. Mastellone dribbled through the Mount St. Mary's defense for a layup at the buzzer to get the Flash within 14-11 after one.
Five Red Flash seniors will have to be replaced next year, among them St. Francis’ leading scorer in Mastellone, the No. 3 rebounder in the nation in Dapaa, the No. 8 3-point shooter in program history (Benzel) and the starting point guard (Jordan McLemore).
