LORETTO, Pa. – With Keila Whittington entering her third year as coach, the typical thinking is that this St. Francis University women's basketball team is fully hers now.
The roster is filled with players she recruited. The staff is comprised of assistants she hired.
Whittington, though, asserts that her goals for the Red Flash won't be any different than they have been.
"We always have the same expectations. I don't think any of us came to St. Francis not to fight and compete for championships," said Whittington, who has a 25-28 record over her first two years at the helm. "Whether it's Year 1 or Year 3, the goals don't change."
The challenge Whittington faces, though, is to keep on the upward trajectory minus three key pieces that keyed the Red Flash's run to a 14-9 record, a third-place finish in the Northeast Conference and an 11-game winning streak -- the program's longest in 16 years.
Picked third in the NEC preseason rankings, the Red Flash open the season on Tuesday at Temple.
"It's not about replacing. It's about building anew and working with what we have," said senior co-captain forward Jada Dapaa, who averaged 7.5 points and 8.6 rebounds in 22.5 minutes coming off the bench last year.
Still, Karson Swogger, Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Haley Thomas and Katie Dettwiller leave big shoes to fill.
Swogger graduated as the 17th-leading scorer all-time for the Red Flash, with 1,175 points. She was a first-team all-NEC performer, averaging a team-high 15.9 points per game. She also made or assisted on 41% of the team's field goals last season.
Thomas, a Hooversville native, was a glue player who started 75 games and played in 108 over the past four years, leaving with career averages of 8.0 points and 5.5 rebounds.
Dettwiller, at 6-foot-4, was one of the premier rim protectors in the conference, blocking 40 shots, nearly half the team's total. Unlike Swogger and Thomas, who were seniors who decided not to take advantage of the NCAA's pandemic exemption for an extra year of eligibility, Dettwiller decided to transfer closer home to Ohio University after her sophomore year.
Reserve swing player Christina Nichols, who averaged 12.3 minutes in 16 games as a freshman last season, also exited the program.
"We're talking team. I don't think you replace a Karson Swogger, a Haley Thomas or a Katie," Whittington said. "It can't be just one person."
SFU's top returnees are Dapaa, redshirt senior guard Lili Benzel, sophomore guard Kaitlyn Maxwell, super-senior wing Jenna Mastellone and junior post Sam Miller. Some combination of those five are likely to comprise Whittington's starting lineup along with Hartford transfer Jordan McLemore, who seems likely to be the Red Flash's point guard.
"We saw her as a defender, so she's going to come in and bring a defensive spark, but she's also going to be running the team and keeping everyone together," Whittington said of the 5-foot-7 McLemore, who averaged 5.3 points and 1.7 assists last season.
Benzel is coming off a breakout campaign in which she joined Swogger as the only two Red Flash to average in double digits, checking in at 10.4 points per game on 36.1% shooting from 3-point range. The Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic grad is looking to build upon that.
"I have to step up now that I'm an upperclassman," the 5-8 Benzel said. "I think it's important to focus on the small details that I could have been lacking in past seasons."
Possibly the best pure athlete on the team, Maxwell, from Everett, got 22 starts, played in all 23 games and averaged 4.2 points, being used predominantly as a defender and being groomed as the potential point guard of the future.
Mastellone is a 5-10 wing who is a good defender and a gifted catch-and-shoot player with 54 career 3s.
Another player who probably will figure into the playing rotation in the backcourt is sophomore Diajha Allen.
Whittington used Dapaa, Miller and Dettwiller in a rotation in the post. While Dettwiller excelled on defense, Dapaa has a nose for rebounds and Miller offers something more on the offensive end of the court.
Whittington used most of her open scholarships adding length to the Red Flash roster, with 6-0 Nyla Rozier from Shady Side Academy, 6-1 Layla Laws from New Jersey, 5-11 Adison Novosel from Ohio and 5-11 Maria McConnell, who played guard at Bishop Carroll Catholic and Blacklick Valley.
"Maria is a great shooting guard. She also did a lot of other things for her high school team," Whittington said. "All of the freshmen on the roster, we have high expectations for."
St. Francis was eliminated in the conference semifinals last season, 70-57, at Wagner and dropped five of its last eight after its winning streak was snapped at St. Francis of Brooklyn. Redemption won't be a focus of this year's team, though.
"We can't continue looking into the future or at the past," Dapaa said. "We just have to play each game working toward our goal of an NEC championship."
