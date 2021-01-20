LORETTO – The St. Francis women’s basketball program has announced a pause in team activities.
The Red Flash will postpone this weekend’s series against Sacred Heart and move them to Feb. 9-10. Next Thursday and Friday’s games at Central Connecticut State are slated for Feb. 23-24. Tuesday’s contest against Mount St. Mary’s is scheduled for March 2.
Tier 1 personnel of a recent opponent tested positive for COVID-19 following the Red Flash’s games against that team, causing the halt.
