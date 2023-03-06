NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – With eight new players and the absence of Kaitlyn Maxwell – the squad’s one proven perimeter player – it might be a little easier to grade the St. Francis women on the curve for their struggles and sometimes even painful moments on the basketball court this season.
If the Red Flash’s 7-22 finish is somewhat excusable because of growing pains, that won’t be accepted next year, especially after in light of what St. Francis almost pulled off in the Northeast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
“It’s not just when we start conference in January. It’s from the very beginning. It’s when we get back into the weight room in another week or so. It’s when we get into spring workouts,” Red Flash coach Keila Whittington said.
“I don’t want to wait until September. It’s a right-now thing. It’s how do you get better right now?”
None of the lower seeds were successful on the opening night of the NEC tournament, but none was closer to springing an upset than the sixth-seeded Red Flash.
Double-doubles by Aaliyah Moore (14 points, 20 rebounds) and Semaya Turner (19 points, 11 rebounds) weren’t enough, however, as Merrimack used a 9-0 run down the stretch to hold off the Red Flash 66-60 on Monday night at Lawler Arena.
The Red Flash were left bitter with the near-miss, though.
They led by six early in the fourth quarter only to have a familiar issue – offensive inefficiency – come back and bite them in the final 6:30.
“There’s a chip on my shoulder from this game,” said Turner, the 5-foot-11 freshman swing player who missed the first month with an injury, but finished as the Red Flash’s second-leading scorer primarily coming off the bench and had double figures in five of her past six games.
“Next season, I’ll take it to heart.”
Whittington told her Red Flash to remember how they felt after this. Trying to avoid a three-game sweep by the Warriors this season, St. Francis outrebounded the host 47-31 and shot 20-for-24 at the free throw line after finishing last in the NEC at the stripe in the regular season at 63.4%.
One of the top 30 rebounders in the country, Moore collected a career high in the season-ending loss.
“There’s a roller-coaster of emotions,” Moore said.
“We were so close, and it hurts to fight the whole game, to compete and give your all and still come out without a win.
“It’s a sucky feeling.”
Long the flagship women’s program of the NEC, St. Francis now has gone four years without a postseason win. The Red Flash only shot 30.6% and made just 2-of-17 3s. St. Francis also made 20 turnovers.
“Those shots were mostly wide open, and that’s what you’re looking for,” Whittington said. “We have to be able to knock those down.”
St. Francis led 50-47 on a pair of Sam Miller foul shots with 6:27 remaining and only trailed 53-52 with Miller made a jump shot at the 3:25 mark.
However, the Flash didn’t score again until Miller – the team’s only senior – made a bucket with 1:38 left to cut a 10-point Warriors lead to eight.
Miller scored six of her nine points in the fourth quarter. Filippa Goula finished with eight points for the Red Flash, all coming in a 24-13 third-quarter rally. Layla Laws scored all eight of St. Francis’ bench points.
The 9-0 run gave Merrimack its largest lead in what to that point had been a back-and-forth contest.
“It came down to our team defense,” said Merrimack’s Marissa Hamilton, who shared scoring honors for the Warriors with 16 points each. “That third quarter did get us a little bit, but we were able to step back and lock in as a team.”
The Red Flash were up by six when Moore put in an offensive rebound to open the fourth quarter.
After trailing the entire first half, St. Francis had a 28-27 lead at the 7:40 mark of the third quarter when Goula made her second 3-pointer of the stanza – the Red Flash came up empty on all six 3-point attempts over the first two quarters.
Merrimack went 6-for-12 behind the arc in the first 20 minutes to build a 27-20 lead. Moore, Turner and Laws combined for 18 points and 13 rebounds in the first half.
St. Francis fell behind quickly, but a pair of Laws’ foul shots and a Turner layup in the final minute of the first quarter had the Red Flash within six at 16-10.
That ignited a 10-2 St. Francis run. The game was tied at 16 on Laws’ steal and pair of free throws before Hamilton’s 3-pointer from the top of the circle put the Warriors back up.
St. Francis went scoreless for the last 4:32 of the second quarter, making just one of 12 field-goal attempts, opening the door for Merrimack to reconstruct its early advantage.
The Red Flash, though, responded again, only to be knocked back by Merrimack’s final counter-punch.
“I saw so much potential,” Moore said. “It’s exciting to go into next year knowing how much potential we have and just remembering how today felt when we walked away with a loss.”
