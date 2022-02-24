LORETTO – Because of the parity in the Northeast Conference this year, the St. Francis University women’s basketball team still had a chance to host an NEC tournament game if the Red Flash could beat Sacred Heart and Mount St. Mary’s to close out the regular season, even though they were just 7-8 in conference play.
All that, however, hinged on getting by last-place Central Connecticut State on Thursday night at DeGol Arena.
St. Francis’ position just became much more precarious. The Red Flash’s attempt to rally from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit came up just short, 58-55.
St. Francis (7-20 overall) had a chance to tie or take the lead, getting the ball back trailing 57-55 with 7.8 seconds left, but Jenna Mastellone was called for a charge driving to the bucket at the 2.9-second mark. To make it more painful, her runner – which didn’t count – went in.
Kaitlyn Maxwell got a desperation 3 off at the buzzer that could have forced overtime, but it was off the mark.
“They played, I felt, a lot harder with more energy that we did. That’s why we’re in this position,” St. Francis coach Keila Whittington said.
“We’ve been on the road four of the last five games. We have three games at home. We have to take care of our business.
“We’re putting ourselves in a bind.”
Sam Miller scored a career-high 17 points to lead St. Francis, which also got 11 points off the bench from Mastellone and 10 points and 14 rebounds from Jada Dapaa.
Dapaa became the 10th Red Flash player with 700 career rebounds in the third quarter. She finished with 14.
Aaliyah Moore also pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds. St. Francis outrebounded the Blue Devils 46-27.
“Obviously, it’s not what we wanted to happen, but some things don’t go your way,” Miller said of the outcome.
“I’m not looking two games ahead.
“I’m looking at practice tomorrow, film tomorrow. We have a game on Saturday.”
The Blue Devils had a 42-40 edge heading into the fourth quarter, but extended the advantage to 51-42 with 7:23 left.
“When they went on their run, we didn’t get stops and we didn’t execute on offense,” Maxwell said. “We can’t afford to not score when they’re scoring baskets.”
The Red Flash entered Thursday’s game tied with Long Island for fifth place in the NEC, but just a game behind Mount St. Mary’s and Wagner, who are tied for third. St. Francis will be looking for a season sweep of the Mountaineers next week.
And that could be huge for St. Francis.
The top four teams host in the quarterfinals, and St. Francis entered Thursday 4-4 at DeGol Arena, but 3-15 on the road.
The rest of the NEC didn’t help the Red Flash’s cause: Wagner upset conference-leading Fairleigh Dickinson, 63-59, Mount St. Mary’s pummeled Sacred Heart by 23 and Long Island held off Merrimack, 61-59.
Central Connecticut State went 6-for-8 from 3-point range in the first half to take a 32-27 lead into the locker room.
Miller led St. Francis with eight points, while Moore came off the bench and grabbed nine rebounds to tie her career-best in just 12 minutes of action.
The Red Flash, though, missed 12 of 13 shots beyond the arc. They finished the night 2-for-19 from deep.
Mastellone drove and scored in traffic just before the horn to give St. Francis a 15-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Red Flash led by as many as seven.
