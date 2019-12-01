BURLINGTON, Vt. – St. Francis junior Karson Swogger scored a team-high 18 points, including two key 3-pointers to lift the Red Flash (2-5) to a 73-69 double-overtime victory over Vermont (2-6) on Sunday at Patrick Gymnasium. Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Haley Thomas (14 points) and Lili Benzel (12 points) joined Swogger in double figures.
With 52 seconds to go in regulation, Swogger connected on a trey from the top of the key to tie the game at 55-all and send it to an extra session. St. Francis had a chance to win in the first overtime when Thomas came up with the ball off a Vermont inbounds pass with nine seconds left. She dribbled the length of the court only to have a contested layup roll off the rim at the buzzer.
In the second overtime, the teams traded baskets before Swogger stepped up again in the clutch with a deep triple to put St. Francis ahead 70-69 with 33 seconds remaining. Phee Allen, who provided seven points and career highs of six rebounds and four steals, converted on 3 of 4 free throws in the final eight seconds and a defensive stand sealed the win for the Red Flash.
Jada Dapaa scored eight points, while pulling down a team-high 11 rebounds.
The score was tied 10 times with 21 lead changes.
