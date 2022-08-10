LORETTO, Pa. – The St. Francis University women's basketball team has announced its 13-game nonconference schedule for the 2022-23 season. The slate consists of nine away games and four home games with notable trips to Michigan, Loyola Chicago, Marquette and Tulane.
"We have put together another challenging nonconference schedule that will allow us to be battle-tested prior to beginning the conference schedule in January," St. Francis coach Keila Whittington said. "It will help us to find the core group of players who will lead us this season as we prepare to compete for a Northeast Conference championship."
St. Francis opens the 2022-23 regular season with a Nov. 7 trip to former NEC member Robert Morris. The matchup marks the first between the programs since Robert Morris moved to the Horizon League in 2020. Robert Morris holds a 48-42 advantage over St. Francis since the first meeting in 1976-77.
The Red Flash follow with a trip to Michigan on Nov. 11 and Xavier on Nov. 13. The Wolverines held a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Elite Eight in 2021-22, where they fell to No. 4 Louisville 62-50.
St. Francis plays its first home game of the season on Nov. 19 against Towson, a WNIT participant in 2021-22. The Red Flash play three road games to finish November against Morgan State (Nov. 22), Loyola Chicago (Nov. 25) and Marquette (Nov. 27). Marquette advanced to the WNIT third round last season after they defeated Ball State and Purdue.
Following a 10-day break, St. Francis returns home to face Vermont on Dec. 8 and Coppin State on Dec. 11. The two-game stretch marks the first time St. Francis hosts back-to-back nonconference games since 2019-20.
After a Nov. 16 trip to Youngstown State, St. Francis concludes its nonconference road schedule at the Tulane Holiday Classic on Dec. 20-21. The Red Flash will face Tulane on Dec. 20 and either Virginia Commonwealth or Tennessee Tech on Dec. 21.
St. Francis concludes the 2022-23 nonconference slate with a home matchup against Hartford on Dec. 30. The NEC schedule following the turn of the new year will be announced on a date to be determined.
