LORETTO – St. Francis University’s road to the NCAA women’s basketball tournament has a checkpoint in Emmitsburg, Md., and, if the Red Flash are to find a way through it, it will mean finding a way to generate points against Mount St. Mary’s.
In the game until late in the third quarter, St. Francis went into a drought at the most inopportune time, as the Mount – with former Bishop McCort standout Bella Hunt – clinched the Northeast Conference regular season championship, 56-43, on Monday night at DeGol Arena.
“We just had to do a better job executing on offense, running our plays through and kind of getting over the hump,” said senior forward Haley Thomas, who finished with 10 points and also tied her career-high with four steals. “We were really close to tying it at points, and we just couldn’t get there.
“We’ve just got to get over that hump.”
Karson Swogger led SFU with 15 points, while Jada Dapaa collected nine points and nine rebounds and Katie Dettwiller set a new personal career-high with six blocked shots.
The Red Flash (12-8, 10-4 NEC) still are in great position to finish second and host a semifinal round game if it takes care of its business with a sweep at Central Connecticut State later this week. Mount St. Mary’s, though, will host the championship game provided it doesn’t get upset in the semis after running its win streak to nine games and beating the Red Flash by 11 points or more for the fourth game in a row.
“This is pretty disappointing, but we have games coming up, and they’re important,” Swogger said. “We just have to keep that in mind, stay focused and stay positive.”
St. Francis only had 34 points total and 11 in the second half before Swogger’s four-point play with 2:47 left in the game. By then, Mount St. Mary’s had turned what had been a precarious one-point lead late in the third quarter into an 18-point gap.
The 43 points were a season-low as the Flash were held to 33.3% shooting – matching their field goal percentage in Sunday afternoon’s 71-55 loss in Emmitsburg, Md.
St. Francis also committed 21 turnovers.
After St. Francis came up empty on five opportunities to take the lead down 31-30 in the third quarter, Mount St. Mary’s ended the frame on a 9-1 run.
Kendall Bresee – who scored 29 on the Flash in Sunday’s game – then hit a running bank to start the fourth, giving the Mount its first double-figure lead, 42-32.
“When you can hold a team like that to 56 points, you would hope you would be in the basketball game but we struggled on the offensive end,” SFU coach Keila Whittington said. “It’s really a disappointment.”
Hunt, the Johnstown native and two-time all-state player who is a freshman at Mount St. Mary’s, played six minutes, scoring two points.
“Being close to home to play for the first time in my college career means a lot to me. Last time I played on this court I was playing with Haley, and now I’m playing against her,” Hunt said.
“Being regular-season champs means so much to us. We worked so hard to get here.”
Unlike the last three meetings in which the Red Flash had huge mountains to climb in the second half, they only were down by three at the intermission this time.
St. Francis trailed 15-13 at the end of a back-and-forth first quarter in which Swogger scored nine points and Dettwiller blocked three shots. However, the Mount’s Aryna Taylor scored 12 of her game-high 19, going 3-for-4 from beyond the arc; the rest of the Mountaineers were a combined 1-for-11 from the floor.
The Mountaineers appeared on the verge of breaking it open in the second quarter, taking a 24-15 advantage when SFU had five turnovers compared to just four field goals to begin the period. However, St. Francis buckled down. After Thomas made her fourth steal of the first half, Swogger drove, drew multiple defenders and bounced a pass to a wide-open Dapaa with under a second left to make it 26-23 at halftime.
“I don’t think there’ll be any hangover (from these losses). We want to have one last game on our court,” Thomas said. “We’re going to fight for it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.